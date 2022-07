Kentucky is set to make their third foreign tour to the Bahamas in August. The Wildcats made similar trips ahead of the 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 seasons. Both previous trips were before two of the better seasons in recent years in Lexington. With that in mind, head coach John Calipari says there are multiple positives that his teams have gotten from these trips in the past.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO