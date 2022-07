The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Out of all of the platforms dedicated to freestyles/performances from and interviews with rising rappers, On The Radar Radio is definitely one of the best. Like A Zae’s From The Block series, On the Radar pulls from a wide range of regions and styles, but it’s just more exciting hearing artists come in something new rather than watch them lip sync an old song. (I can't even hold you though, it was funny as hell watching the Philly Goats’ DSturdy stop performing entirely to dance). Sorry to Conway, but there are a ton of platforms for artists to get on now. You don’t need to yell at the Warm Milk General.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO