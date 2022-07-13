ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Twitter reacts to Enow Etta commitment to Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
Michigan football has nicely filled out its edge rushing corps in the 2023 class, with four-stars Collins Acheampong and Enow Etta having pledged to the maize and blue within a week’s time.

With Etta’s commitment on Wednesday, he becomes the highest-rated player in the class for the Wolverines, ranked No. 58 overall according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. It was a big win for defensive line coach Mike Elston, who was known as a solid recruiter during his time at Notre Dame.

Of course, with a commitment of this level pledging, there were a lot of reactions on Twitter to Etta’s choice of the maize and blue. Here are some of the best.

Michigan fan Don Thomas

MGoBlog’s Alex Drain

On3’s Anthony Broome

Blue By 90

Michigan director of recruiting operations Albert Karschnia

Detroit Free Press’ Michael Cohen

WolverinesWire’s own Trent Knoop

Wolverine Digest’s Brandon Brown

The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga

The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich

247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan picks up second commit in 48 hours

2024 defensive lineman Manuel Beigel (Wallinford, CT/Choate Rosemary Hall) verbally committed to the Michigan staff on Saturday afternoon, he reported via his Twitter account. Biegel is the second verbal of the cycle for the Wolverines after four-star Mason Curtis pledged to the staff a couple of weeks ago. The second...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football win totals according to Vegas for 2022

A quick look at the calendar says we are in the middle of July, and that always felt like college football – including most importantly, Ohio State football — was coming for me. Preview magazines are out on newsstands (if you still leaf through those that is), watch lists are starting to come out, and seemingly every website on the free and not so free internet is speculating about where teams will fall and who will win the Heisman.
ANN ARBOR, MI
