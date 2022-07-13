ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Patricia Carol (Pat) Atteberry (April 3, 1939 - July 1, 2022)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Carol (Pat) Atteberry, age 83, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home near Eldon, Missouri, following a lengthy illness. She was born April 3, 1939 in Modesto, California to Hoyle and Fern O. (Engle) Atteberry. Pat is survived by...

