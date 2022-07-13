ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MO

Beth Lynette Yates (June 9, 1964 - July 9, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Lynette Yates, age 58, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her childhood home in Preston, Missouri surrounded by her family. Beth was born June 9, 1964 in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Wallace and Geraldine (Howard) Yates. Beth was beautiful inside and out. She...

www.lakeexpo.com

