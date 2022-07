Stephanie Diamond likes to make sure everyone is taken care of. In her kitchen, she keeps a stack of empty cartons so she can give visitors eggs from the hens in her Hudson Valley yard. She remembers the names and ages of your children, even if she has never met them. She brings snacks. Before we met up in Cold Spring, she made sure I knew which side of the train to sit on to get Hudson River views, and, when I arrived at the station, asked if I needed a bathroom before we set out on a walk. If she schedules a meeting at lunchtime, there will definitely be lunch. “She feeds you,” said one of her friends. “The last time I saw her, she was having a bonfire at her house. I can’t remember what she gave me exactly, but it was something warm and soupy with tea.”

