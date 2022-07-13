ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams training camp preview: Breaking down LA's crowded backfield

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams played most of last season without their starting running back after Cam Akers tore his Achilles in a July workout. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel did a fine job filling in, at least until Akers returned late in the year for the postseason run.

Now, Akers is fully healthy, Henderson is in the final year of his contract and Michel plays for the Dolphins. It’s still a deep group of runners, with Kyren Williams being the most notable offseason addition, and only two players are true locks to make the team.

So let’s run through this position ahead of training camp.

Roster locks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBX0n_0geTqaIC00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cam Akers
  • Darrell Henderson Jr.

It’s hard to imagine any scenario where Akers and Henderson aren’t on the roster come September, barring an injury to either player. They’re the top two backs on the roster and should be big parts of the offense this season.

Akers projects as the starter initially, but if Henderson can stay healthy and Akers struggles the way he did last postseason, Henderson is more than capable of being the lead back.

Likely to make it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtOv8_0geTqaIC00
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Kyren Williams
  • Jake Funk

Williams and Funk are both likely to make the 53-man roster. Funk did last season and even though he missed time with injuries, he’s still an athletic back who can help on special teams, too.

Williams broke his foot in OTAs and should be ready early in training camp, but that could hinder his path to a roster spot. He should still make it unless he starts the year on the PUP list. His ability in pass protection provides value.

On the bubble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mWf9_0geTqaIC00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Xavier Jones
  • Raymond Calais
  • A.J. Rose

Here’s where things get really interesting. If Akers, Henderson, Williams and Funk all make the team, there may not be another spot for a fifth running back. Jones is the likeliest player to make it from this group, though Calais can also return kickoffs, too, which helps his case.

Rose probably won’t be much more than a camp body, getting the last of the reps at running back.

Battle to watch: Williams vs. Funk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aW1n2_0geTqaIC00
(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Funk got some opportunities as a rookie last year, but they didn’t come in bunches. Williams could be in line for a bigger role than the one Funk had a year ago, primarily because of his blocking prowess and work as a receiver.

These two could be battling for the No. 3 spot behind Akers and Henderson, which will yield carries and touches in 2022.

Projected depth chart

  • Starter: Akers
  • Backup: Henderson
  • Reserves: Williams, Funk

I’m betting that the Rams will carry four running backs this season, which would be one more than they had at the start of last year. Akers and Henderson will make it, and the coaching staff still likes Funk’s potential, both on offense and special teams. Williams was a fifth-round pick who the Rams were high on, so I think he’ll make it, too.

Four running backs might seem like a lot, especially if they keep one or two more on the practice squad, but this is a talented group.

#Rams#Darrell Henderson#Breaking Down#A Camp#American Football#Achilles
