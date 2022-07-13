Caltrans Free Dump Day

Another small earthquake shook the north end of the Imperial Valley Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered about 10 miles WSW of Salton City, California. The USGS says they recorded the quake at 12:58 p.m. Saturday. A number of micro-quakes have been recorded in the area with several in the past week measuring magnitude 3 or higher. There have been reports of injury or damage.
The summer heat has forced people from across the state of California to flock to the beaches over the weekend. “We drove up the coast all the way and saw everything up through Monterey and San Francisco and came back down to here,” said Mike Comstock, Long Beach resident.
CALEXICO — A structure fire near the international border in Mexicali’s central district was extinguished by Mexicali firefighters with water that was provided by their counterparts in Calexico on Thursday night, July 14. Mexicali firefighters had initially reached out to the Calexico Fire Department around 9 p.m. to...
Independent truckers snarled traffic on freeways in the Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Pedro areas this week to protest AB5, a bill passed and signed into law years before that they argue is going to kill trucker jobs amid skyrocketing inflation and the supply chain issue. While officials said...
An early morning accident in Yuma resulted in critical injuries to a pedestrian. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 12-100 block of South Avenue 5 E. A car was parked off the west shoulder of of the roadway. A pick up truck was southbound on the county road when the pick up veered off the road and hit the car and the driver who was out of the car at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Phoenix area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. YCSO says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run. But those...
((Officials announce pool closure)....City of Imperial officials apologize for the closure. They announced Thursday the pool would be closed for unscheduled maintenance. They did not offer any details, saying the pool would be closed until further notice. They apologized for any inconvenience and said residents could get more information by calling 760 355 3316.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on proposed changes to the 2023-24 Arizona fishing regulations. There are four proposed changes:. Opening the upper portion of the south fork of the Little Colorado River to catch-and-release angling for Apache trout including a seasonal angling closure.
(The County and the IID to meet Tuesday).... The meetings will be searate. The County Board of Supervisors meeting will be open to the public beginning at 10 am July 19th. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors open their meeting to the public at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The County Meeting will be at the Administration Center of Main Street in El Centro. Those who do not want to attend the meeting in person, can view the meeting via live stream, available on the county website. The IID Board meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broiadway in El Centro.
Some California truckers turned off their trucks, blocked terminals or staged slow rolls to snarl traffic around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Wednesday to express frustration over a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
(Undated) — It is going to get extremely hot into the weekend as heat advisories have been issued for a large portion of California. The National Weather Service forecasts the Central Valley could see temps approaching 110 degrees. The San Diego County desert areas could reach 116. And in Death Valley, typically the hottest spot in the state, the forecast calls for 123 degrees. That’s not a record. On July 10th, 1913 Death Valley’s mercury hit 134.
To increase railroad safety, security, and efficiency, in June, California’s governor and state legislature allocated $300 million to relocate the railroad track off the beautiful, natural Del Mar Bluff. This allocation makes relocation by 2030 a feasible reality, according to the Hassan Ikhrata, executive director of the San Diego...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road, according to trucking industry leaders. The 2019 California AB-5 adds regulations for independent contractors. The trucking industry received a temporary injunction that was not extended by the courts in June.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Three small earthquakes were reported Thursday in Southern California. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest around 6:19 p.m. Its depth was recorded at 6.5 km and struck about 7.8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest. Another small earthquake was reported in San Bernardino County Thursday –...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Southern Californians live in neighborhoods at risk of a wildfire. They may also be at risk of losing their insurance policies. Some homeowners getting dropped by their insurers are finding out they may be forced to pay a high premium just to stay protected. As...
IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was booked in the murder of Jordan Schmidt. Schmidt was found on December 15, 2021 outside of Brawley, California and the suspect was booked on July 14, 2022. The 34-year-old suspected man currently has a $1 million...
(Calexico Fire responded to the incident)....It was reported early Thursday morning. The unidentified woman was trying to enter the United States illegally by scaling the International Border Fence. She had climbed to the top of the fence from the Mexico side of the border. When she reached the top, she somehow slipped and fell on the US side of the fence. Calexico Fire EMT's say the woman suffered several injuries, including a broken leg. She was life flighted out of the County for treatment at a trauma center. Her condition is not known.
(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
Comments / 0