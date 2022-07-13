Caltrans Free Dump Day

An early morning accident in Yuma resulted in critical injuries to a pedestrian. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 12-100 block of South Avenue 5 E. A car was parked off the west shoulder of of the roadway. A pick up truck was southbound on the county road when the pick up veered off the road and hit the car and the driver who was out of the car at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Phoenix area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. YCSO says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

YUMA, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO