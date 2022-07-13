Republican Primary Recount Confirms DA Candidates Calvey, Geiger Headed To Runoff

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said that we need a new arena for the Thunder!. That was one of several ideas he shared in his State of the City address Thursday. Mayor Holt spent a good amount of time talking about the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team and the way pro-sports has helped launch OKC into becoming the 20th largest city in the U.S.
An Arizona man is walking across the country to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It was an emotional day for advocates who gathered at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to greet Frantz Beasley as he walked from New Mexico. Beasley told News 9 the stories...
One man is in custody following a pursuit and manhunt from several law enforcement agencies Friday night in Pottawatomie County. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hit head-on during the pursuit. Authorities said that the deputy is okay. Deputies said they tracked the suspect, Johnnie Byrd, to...
UPDATE (11:05 a.m., July 15, 2022): As of Friday morning, every Del City electricity customer has had their power restored. The outage was first reported by Oklahoma Gas and Electric just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Below is Thursday's original web story. ------------------------------------------------------ More than 1,200 OG&E customers were without power...
Two people, including a minor, are arrested and accused of carrying out a prison drug smuggling operation. Court filings show a high dollar drone was used to deliver the contraband. The two were arrested after they were pulled over and a trooper says they saw the massive drone in their...
A 21-year-old supervisor of a metro fast food restaurant was recently arrested for allegedly raping an underage employee. Oklahoma County authorities said Christopher Lupo is currently in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center facing possible prison time and becoming a lifelong registered sex offender. A decision to go from...
A major water line break is impacting parts of Creek County. The Creek Country Rural Water District 2 is asking people living in the Kiefer, Sapulpa and Mounds areas to conserve water. Those near West 151st Street South and South 129th West Avenue in Kiefer may be without water for...
The drought in Oklahoma is taking a toll on farmers and ranchers. Clay Burtrum tells News 9 if the triple digit temperatures continue, he’s going to get behind on caring for his crops. Without rain, grass in Burtrum’s pastures isn’t growing. That’s forcing Burtrum to rotate his cattle from...
Oklahoma City authorities said lane closures at NW 10th and Rockwell are expected through the weekend after a water main break on Saturday. The NW 10th east and westbound lanes are blocked off at Rockwell due to the break. The Oklahoma City line maintenance supervisor told News 9 the source...
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday in a Garvin County car crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 77 near Paoli, Oklahoma. The 17-year-old from Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, was driving northbound when he went off the road to the right and hit...
Oklahoma City Police are searching for the suspect of a robbery that left one person injured Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City. This incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 122nd and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the victim only had minor injuries and flagged down an officer. Officers...
Three juveniles were detained on Friday morning after dropping off a body at Stillwater Medical Center. According to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the three juveniles had dropped off the person at the medical center to go get another family member and return to the hospital. Police do not suspect...
One person is dead after a rollover accident near NE 70th St. and N Laird Ave in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, according to authorities. According to officials, two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Two injuries were reported along with the fatality. This is a developing story.
Norman lawns are no longer lush. “It's usually a just it looks like a patch work quilt of color," said avid Norman gardener, Jimmie Paschal. "It's heartbreaking." Paschal remembers what the view from her front porch used to look like. "It was sea of coreopsis, which is a gold-colored flower,...
Not Your Average Joe coffee shop in Oklahoma City is keeping the memory of a beloved co-worker alive after he was hit and killed by a car in June. John Hayes used to serve up coffee behind the counter, now a picture on the wall honors his life. "The heartbeat...
A U-Haul truck struck a bridge in downtown Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near EK Gaylord and Reno Ave. No word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Authorities were on the scene of a rollover accident Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The accident happened northbound on the Broadway Extension and near East Wilshire Boulevard. The condition of the people involved is unknown. Drivers should expect delays. This is a developing story.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some fireworks have been ignited between old rivals at the Big 12 media days. Both OU and OSU's head football coaches have had a lot to say about the future of Bedlam once the Sooners move on to the SEC. We called up Jonathan Huskey to break down all the drama down in Texas.
Traffic was redirected following a car crash Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road. Northbound traffic was turned back south, and the southbound lanes were unaffected. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
What was once the place to be in Oklahoma City, has become an eye sore and hot-spot for vandals over the last decade. Now, new ownership hopes to turn the Crossroads Mall into the place to be yet again. Inside, you’ll find one storefront in operation, Crossroads Antiques and Collectibles....
Comments / 0