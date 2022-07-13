Naydene Sweeney, 77

Smith County Humane has the opportunity to purchase a facility already set up and ready to shelter animals, but needs $100,000 to get in the building but only a few remaining days to hit the goal of $100,000 needed, so SCH is hosting a EMERGENCY LIVESTREAM TELETHON on Saturday July 16th, starting at 1:00pm and continuing until the donations top or midnight whichever comes first. The telethon will be LIVE on Smith County Insider’s Facebook page.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO