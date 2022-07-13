Naydene Sweeney, 77

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you ask anyone in Lafayette, Tennessee who Barry Newberry is, you might hear him described as a knight in shining armor. But instead of a horse, he's bought a box truck and delivers everything from food to furniture to anyone in need. Newberry was...
With summer in full swing, it’s time for the annual Swiss Heritage Celebration on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CDT) at the Stocker-Stampfli Farm Museum in Gruetli-Laager, Tenn. The public is invited to join the fun. You don’t have to be Swiss to attend.
We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
LEBANON, TN – Join us for great family fun and entertainment at the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair! 10 days of Rides, Fair Food and so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit! This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.
All Tennesseans play a role in keeping our state clean and safe. Preventing and reducing litter not only helps protect the scenic beauty of Tennessee, but it also helps protects wildlife and water quality, and helps maintain healthy and vibrant communities. As part of its mission to keep our roadways safe and clean, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) partners with communities across the state on comprehensive litter prevention programs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shiny boat and a piece of land all once belonged to James Kenton, the man who police say owns Tennessee Metal Roofing. But not anymore, based on what happened in Davidson County Court in October 2020. News 4 Nashville first told you about Kenton after...
A morning crash today (Friday) involving an SUV and dump truck claimed the life of 79-year-old Gordon Walter of Smithville. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Walter was north on Allens Ferry Road in a Toyota 4Runner SUV when he pulled into the path of a southbound 388 Peterbilt dump truck while trying to make a left turn onto Holmes Creek Road near the Little League ballpark. The dump truck was driven by 40-year-old Terrance Martin of Smithville. He was driving for T Bird Trucking.
A Dowelltown woman was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center after being involved in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 56 near the intersection of Blue Springs Road. According to Lieutenant Billy Prater of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Kathy H. Phillips was traveling south in a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people face numerous drug and weapons charges as a result of an ongoing, multi-agency drug investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the ongoing heroin/fentanyl investigation between Drug Investigation Division special agents and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, led to the men’s arrest Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three inmates were injured during an “incident” at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville Thursday morning. Spokesperson for Core Civic Ryan Gustin reported the prisoners were injured during an “incident involving several inmates.” Gustin later clarified they were injured in a physical altercation involving three inmates. Gustin added facility […]
Smith County Humane has the opportunity to purchase a facility already set up and ready to shelter animals, but needs $100,000 to get in the building but only a few remaining days to hit the goal of $100,000 needed, so SCH is hosting a EMERGENCY LIVESTREAM TELETHON on Saturday July 16th, starting at 1:00pm and continuing until the donations top or midnight whichever comes first. The telethon will be LIVE on Smith County Insider’s Facebook page.
On June 21, Sheriff’s department K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long captured a suspect with an active warrant following a pursuit on I40 which began in Smith County and concluded in Mt. Juliet. Initially, Sgt. Long observed a red vehicle change lanes without signaling and break check upon passing his...
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmates were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday. Officials said at approximately 6:09 a.m., three inmates were involved in a physical altercation. Facility staff immediately intervened to stop the assault and render medical assistance due to each inmate’s injuries.
Jennifer Johnson, Sr. Vice President and Branch Manager of Mountain Valley Bank’s Monteagle office, was among the 192 bankers receiving graduation diplomas on June 3 from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics, and related subjects. Students traveled from twenty-one states to participate in this Session.
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Warren County Sheriff Tommy E. Myers released a letter to address misconceptions in the Warren County Jail's Securus JP6S tablet program that provides free electronic tablets to every inmate. In the letter Sheriff Myers explains his, "commitment to helping the incarcerated better themselves so...
Chris Speck was re-elected to serve on Livingston’s Board of Aldermen on July 1, but he will not be taking the oath of office to begin a new term on September 1. He has resigned. “Be it acknowledged that I, James C. Speck, officially resign from my position as...
