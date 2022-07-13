Tanya Jay Crisp, 43

This week’s Riverfront Nights will begin with a “Remembrance on the River” to note the anniversary of the passing of the “Fallen Five”. Chattanoogans will gather at the riverfront to remember the terrorist attack that occurred on July 16, 2015 and took the lives of five members of the military. The event will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the reading of the names of the fallen military members, followed by the National Anthem and remarks by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO