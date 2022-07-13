ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

Tanya Jay Crisp, 43

Grundy County Herald
 4 days ago

Tanya Jay Crisp, 43, of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away Monday, July...

knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Help Needed To Distribute NW Tennessee Local Food Guide

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Guide Magazine 2022 is HERE!. Organizers need the public’s help to distribute the magazine this year. Because of gas prices it is harder for them to distribute this year’s food guide magazines. If you live in any of the following counties (Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, or Weakley) – could you help them distribute this year’s Local Food Guide?
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

“Fun Day” at Greenwood Terrace

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It was a beautiful day all over Chattanooga. But on Dee Drive, things were especially nice for the residents of Greenwood Terrace. The local chapter of women’s group Zia organized a fun day for the neighborhood, bringing residents together for an afternoon of food, games, and community support.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Swiss Society Announces 2022 Celebration

With summer in full swing, it’s time for the annual Swiss Heritage Celebration on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CDT) at the Stocker-Stampfli Farm Museum in Gruetli-Laager, Tenn. The public is invited to join the fun. You don’t have to be Swiss to attend.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Foundation Automotive Corp. Expands to Tennessee with 4 Dealerships Including First Nissan

SAVANNAH, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Today, Foundation Automotive Corp has acquired 4 new dealerships in the Savannah and Humboldt-Jackson areas in Tennessee from the Jones Motor Company. This new acquisition, the first in Tennessee for Foundation, includes the company’s first Nissan dealership and the implementation of Jones best-in-class used car platform to Foundation’s now 35 stores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005410/en/ Foundation Automotive Corp has acquired 4 new dealerships in the Savannah and Humboldt-Jackson areas in Tennessee from the Jones Motor Company. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAVANNAH, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Whataburger Coming to the 'Boro

With anticipation growing over the opening of Whataburger at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro and a second at 360 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, the company has announced another future Rutherford County location. In an announcement of the third Nashville-area location in Lebanon opening Monday, Whatburger revealed mid-2023...
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Riverfront Nights To Note Anniversary Of ‘Fallen Five’ At This Week’s Show

This week’s Riverfront Nights will begin with a “Remembrance on the River” to note the anniversary of the passing of the “Fallen Five”. Chattanoogans will gather at the riverfront to remember the terrorist attack that occurred on July 16, 2015 and took the lives of five members of the military. The event will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the reading of the names of the fallen military members, followed by the National Anthem and remarks by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

‘Buck Moon’ over Middle Tennessee Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - July’s full moon, also known as the Buck Moon, will be visible Wednesday night. The Buck Moon will be over Middle Tennessee. It is the year’s closest full moon and is also called Perigee. Officials said the moon would be about 221,000 miles from...
TENNESSEE STATE
nypressnews.com

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a rodeo event in Tennessee last week. Breanna Chadwick, an aspiring elementary school teacher and Reinhardt University student, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after she was struck by a gate that a horse had run into at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during a “Parade of Wagons” performance, The Murray County Fire Department told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

July 15 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Richard Williams was arrested and charged with DUI following a traffic stop at this location. 22-009925- 100 I-75 South- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised a vehicle appeared stranded at this location. On...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WATE

Top eateries in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Running around a popular and booming city can work up an appetite. Chattanooga, TN offers so many varieties for you and the whole family. From brunch, to dinner, to a late-night cocktail, we have got you covered. Most important meal of the day–breakfast. Head over...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Murder Suspect Added To Tennessee Most Wanted List

A fugitive out of Weakley County has been added to the #TNMostWanted list. Julien De Mone Hardin, 36, of Mobile, Ala., is wanted by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous. As we reported...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Dog left tied to a guardrail in Chickamauga

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Chickamauga Police are looking for the owner of a dog who was left tied to a guardrail out in the heat. The dog was left in front of the Lee and Gordon Grist Mill on Red Belt Road on Friday between 10:30 and 11:20 in the morning.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

