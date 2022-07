ANGLOPHILIA: The classic British stage comedy "See How They Run" will be presented July 30-Aug. 14 at the 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It features a cast of offbeat characters that includes a cockney maid who watches too many American movies, a couple of American actors, an "old maid" taking her first drink and some hombres masquerading as clergy. Tickets on sale now from $11-$19, with discounts for seniors and military personnel. Written by Philip King; directed by Jason Leader, assisted by Nino Bonura Sr. See 30byninety.com/show.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO