Darlington, WI

Darlington Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison For Porn

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

A man from Darlington will spend 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. 35 year old...

Shullsburg Man Arrested and Taken To Jail

A 23 year old Shullsburg man was arrested in Darlington Wednesday around 12:30pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Daniel Fisher was arrested on County Highway K in Darlington on a Probation and Parole violation. Fisher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Dubuque Woman Arrested On Theft Charges

Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Stephanie Haupert of Dubuque Tuesday. According to police, Haupert was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of third-degree theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
Madison Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Drugs

Lafayette County authorities made a drug arrest on Highway 11 in South Wayne Wednesday just after 6pm. According to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s office report, 34 year old Ivan Gonzalez of Madison was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gonzalez was also arrested for Operating while Revoked and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device. Gonzalez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and released. A passenger, 49 year old Richard Grey of Madison, was cited for having Open Intoxicants.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run near Oregon that killed runner

OREGON, Wis. — A Dane County man accused of hitting and killing a runner south of Oregon last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in the case. Timothy Pritchett, 38, faces charges of hit and run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from the June 7 crash that led to 30-year-old Logan Gueths’ death. A truck driver found Gueths’ body the following day near the intersection of County Highways MM and A.
OREGON, WI
Darlington, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Three teens arrested in connection to stolen car and identity theft

MADISON, Wis. — Three teens have been arrested for stealing a vehicle and identity theft, according to the Madison Police Department. On Monday, a victim reported to Madison Police that someone tried to steal her car and stole her purse from it. Shortly after, an officer observed a different...
MADISON, WI
Platteville Man Fined For Stabbing in Dubuque

A man from Platteville was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed. 40 year old Brian Booth was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days. In a report, Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on January 25th after a stabbing was reported involving 48 year old Daphny Alamendarez of Dubuque. She suffered puncture wounds and scratches. Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene.
Josiah
Trailer Stolen in Green County

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a trailer in Albany Township. In a social media post on Thursday, the sheriff’s department says a 16-foot, 14,000 pound hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between July 7th and July 11th. Anyone with information on the trailer should contact Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or by submitting a tip online. Tips that lead to the recovery of the trailer or an arrest could be eligible for a cash award, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Bicyclist killed in rural Sauk Co. crash

MERRIMAC, Wis. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash near Merrimac Thursday afternoon, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Goette Road west of Merrimac. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the cyclist was heading...
MERRIMAC, WI
Madison police find shell casings, damaged vehicles after gunshot reports

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of gunshots Friday night. Multiple callers reported hearing eight to ten shots in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street just before midnight. Responding officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road. Officers...
MADISON, WI
Shullsburg Man Injured In One-Vehicle Crash

Authorities in Lafayette County arrested a southwest Wisconsin man after he was injured in a crash Tuesday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then arrested on valid warrants. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy came upon a one-vehicle crash at about 7:45 p.m Tuesday. An investigation determined that Thompson was traveling on Big Cut Road in Shullsburg Township when he lost control of his vehicle and it entered a field.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Southwest Health Offering Credit Monitoring For Those Affected By Cyber Attack

One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Southwest Health in Platteville earlier this year. The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the January 11th breach and provided resources to assist them. Information potentially compromised in the breach include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information. According to a breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, approximately 46,000 people were affected. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients. After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident was also reported to law enforcement. The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Madison car show raises money for paralyzed veterans

MADISON, Wis. — For the second year in a row, vehicle enthusiasts gathered at East Madison Toyota for a car show benefitting paralyzed veterans. Despite the rain Friday, John Wineke, the dealership’s general manager, expected several hundred vehicles to show up. Participants were able to compete for prizes in categories ranging from the muscle era to classic sub-’70s.
MADISON, WI
Two Local COVID-19 Related Deaths In Latest Report

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 7th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one additional local COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County and another was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were 10 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, two fewer than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All other area counties had a low rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Platteville School Bond Issue At $36 Million After Re-Wording

A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week. The second of two wording options was selected. The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size. If voters approve the plan, the mill rate would increase by a maximum of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year. The $36 million would be used to fund projects at each district school including a gymnasium addition and cafeteria renovation at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School and an outdoor activities complex, new parking lot and several larger renovations at Platteville High School.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Public Safety
Sofas for Service helps give back to veterans in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The nonprofit Sofas for Service took a trip to Madison on Saturday to give back to veterans, in a way some need it most. Softs for Service helps veterans furnish their homes with beds, kitchenware, small appliances and other miscellaneous household items. Pete Hestekin is the...
MADISON, WI
Bandit, Henry Vilas Zoo’s new red panda, makes public debut

MADISON, Wis. — Bandit, the Henry Vilas Zoo’s new red panda, made his public debut Thursday. The energetic two-year-old red panda spent Thursday getting used to his new surroundings. Eager visitors, including one with a red panda stuffed animal, watched as he ate berries fed to him by zoo manager Laura Weiner.
MADISON, WI
Former Badgers return to Madison for Vibez Golf Club tournament

MADISON, Wis. — The rain did not stop a number of former Badgers and other big names in sports from taking over The Glen Golf Park on Friday morning. Melvin Gordon, Dare Ogunbowale and Bo Jackson were just some of the players who showed up and showed out for the first-anniversary tournament for Vibez Golf Club.
MADISON, WI

