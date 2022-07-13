ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy

By Jen Christensen
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1425

connor cavalier
4d ago

Talking about this like my body my choice, but people were forced to get the jab last year so doesn't surprise me that we're losing complete control

Reply(282)
352
Julie Robinson
3d ago

oh, but they were forced to deny us hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin even if we had a prescription. the hypocrisy of the left is astounding.

Reply(103)
334
Pierre Johnson
4d ago

why is a pharmacy asking so many questions with a valid prescription from a medical doctor anyways? that's the real question

Reply(64)
213
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
The Associated Press

Pharmacies can’t discriminate on reproductive health scripts

The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy. The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that pharmacies receiving federal money from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate...
HEALTH
The Week

Biden administration tells pharmacies that denying abortion pills could break federal law

Federal officials on Wednesday warned pharmacies that they could violate civil rights law if they refuse to fill prescriptions for pills that can induce abortion. These drugs are also commonly used to treat conditions like stomach ulcers, miscarriage, and ectopic pregnancy, the Department of Health and Human Services says in its guidance, and even in states where medication abortion is now banned or restricted, not dispensing this pills "may be discriminating" on the basis of sex or disability.
LAW
WebMD

Feds Warn Pharmacists: Don't Refuse to Provide Abortion Pills

July 14, 2022 – The Biden administration issued guidance on Wednesday to remind the nation’s 60,000 retail pharmacies of their obligation under federal law to supply prescribed medications, including drugs that may cause an abortion. The Department of Health and Human Services listed several conditions that are commonly...
LAW
TIME

The Politicization of Fetal Viability

The fall of Roe v. Wade on June 24 marked the start of a strange era to be a Maternal-Fetal Medicine physician. By definition, we take care of anyone with a high-risk pregnancy, which can occur because the pregnant person has a medical condition such as diabetes or breast cancer or because something is wrong with the fetus genetically or anatomically, like a birth defect. As high-risk pregnancy physicians, we share the mantra that we hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Luckily, of the thousands of patients we have cared over the last 12 years, the majority have achieved our hope of the best: a relatively uneventful pregnancy and successful live birth. But, despite our best preparations, some have suffered the worst: we have mourned mothers who have died during pregnancy or childbirth and, with our patients, have mourned the loss of their highly desired pregnancies in the womb. For these reasons—not to mention the fundamental principal in medical ethics of patient autonomy (the right of patients to make their own decisions about their body, even if the doctor disagrees or the decision goes against medical advice)—abortion care goes hand-in-hand with high-risk pregnancy care .
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for doctors who face criminal charges for overprescribing powerful pain medication in a case arising from the opioid addiction crisis. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that prosecutors must prove that doctors knew they were illegally prescribing powerful pain...
MOBILE, AL
Concord News Journal

Former employee sues Walmart after the company denied requests for pumping milk breaks and didn’t allow pregnancy-related absences ultimately resulting with contract termination

The worker shortage is something that has hit almost every single company nationwide in recent years, and in an effort to keep existing but also attract new potential workers, companies are constantly improving the working conditions. Pregnant women and young mothers are among those who benefit from these improved working conditions, as the number of companies offering paid pregnancy leave is on the rise. In addition, many companies offered, and still offer, work-from-home options for pregnant women to keep them as safe as possible from getting infected with Covid-19.
BUSINESS
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

US considers over-the-counter birth control pills for first time

For the first time in the US, a pharmaceutical firm has asked to be allowed to sell birth control pills over the counter. The announcement comes just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The firm, Paris-based HRA Pharma, says its application to the Food and...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Drug Bans Make Pharmacies Wary of Common Arthritis Pill

State medical boards, legislatures called on to bring clarity. Confusion over prescribing a common arthritis drug post-Roe is prompting demands for state guidance as pharmacies and providers grapple with the fallout of the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. Patient reports of delays or roadblocks in accessing methotrexate have risen...
KENTUCKY STATE
