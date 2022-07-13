ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best alarm clocks of 2022

By
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To help you replace your phone’s alarm, we put 18 top-rated alarm clocks to the test — from analog tickers to tech-filled wake-up lights. For a whole month, we set alarms, let them ring and snoozed (maybe a bit too often) to find the best of the best. After all our...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
BHG

This Robot Vacuum Aced Our Lab Tests at Picking up Pet Hair, and It's Currently $500 Off

Getting rid of dirt, crumbs, and hair on your floors can feel like a never-ending task. Whether you're ridding carpets of ground-in debris or tackling pesky crumbs on your kitchen floors, it can seem like new messes are constantly popping up. Thankfully, dragging your old, heavy vacuum around the house is a thing of the past—the best robot vacuums will effortlessly navigate your home and do all the work for you.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clocks#Alarm Clock#Alarms#Smartphone#Amazon Dreamsky Portable#Amazon Loftie
The Kitchn

All-Clad’s Massive VIP Sale Is Here and It Includes This Must-Have Fry Pan for Just $60

Good news: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your cookware, now is the time. All-Clad is getting into the summer sale scene alongside the likes of Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond with their always-impressive VIP Sale through Home and Cooks Sales. For a limited time, you can save up to 78 percent off (!!) on some of their most timeless pieces, like this 12-inch covered stainless steel frying pan that made our Kitchn Best list.
RETAIL
CNET

Do Cooling Mattresses Work or Is It Just Marketing?

Rather than sleeping with your air conditioner on full blast or three fans positioned at your bedside, a cooling mattress can help cool you down, or even keep you from getting too hot in the first place. However, many mattresses that claim to have cooling abilities fall short of expectations. Is it just too good to be true?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart right now

Dyson is the name behind so many of our favorite appliances, both big and small, not the least of which are its powerful and lightweight vacuum cleaners. One of the popular models is the Dyson V10 Allergy, which is a cordless vacuum designed with allergy sufferers in mind. Right now, Walmart is offering an incredible deal on the Dyson V10, discounting it down to $380, which is $150 off its original retail price of $530. This is one of the best Dyson deals we’ve seen!
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Hurry! Dyson’s Airwrap Is on Sale Ahead of Prime Day!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As much as we love our curlers and straighteners, there are downsides to hot tools. First, there's the heat damage — no matter how much protectant we spritz on our locks before styling, high heat can still do […]
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

The 10 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper, According to Our Tests

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A pillow is one of the most personal and important purchases you can make when it comes to getting a restful night's sleep, but finding the right one can be a challenge. To narrow down the field, we tested 31 pillows in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, breathability, effectiveness, durability, and overall value. Although picking a pillow is highly subjective and it's impossible to declare one pillow the best for every type of person, we can assess each pillow's more objective features and make recommendations based on your sleeping position and preferences.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy