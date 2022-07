What happens to Black women who have children but experience difficulties with motherhood? What happens when reality does not match expectations? What happens when services that are supposed to offer support and care are deemed inadequate? Over the last six years, when I began my motherhood journey, I’ve pondered all these questions, which have ultimately led me to write my new book, My Black Motherood: Mental Health, Stigma Racism and the System.

