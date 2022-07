Deputies rescued a dog that had been left in a car for eight hours while the outside temperature reached 95 degrees, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. A fisherman called law enforcement at around 10 p.m. on June 25 when he returned from fishing and saw a dog alone inside a vehicle at a park, according to a post on the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He told deputies that he had seen the dog in the same vehicle at 2 p.m. when he left to go fishing.

