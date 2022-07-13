Hollywood Minute: Ashanti's first children's book

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
CNN’s Chloe Melas spoke to Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel about including Dr. Goodall in their Inspiring Women Barbie collection.
Comments / 0