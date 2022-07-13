ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Former Dodgeville and Platteville Coach Ray Heim Passes Away

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former successful Southwest Wisconsin high school football coach has passed away. Ray Heim passed away on July 9th. He was 94. Heim was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School in Milwaukee and was...

