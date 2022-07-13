Former Dodgeville and Platteville Coach Ray Heim Passes Away

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 7th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one additional local COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County and another was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were 10 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, two fewer than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All other area counties had a low rating.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO