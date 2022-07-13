ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Cannabis Dispensary Coming To East Dubuque

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second cannabis dispensary has been cleared for development in East Dubuque. City Council members voted to approve a...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Two Local COVID-19 Related Deaths In Latest Report

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 7th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one additional local COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County and another was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were 10 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, two fewer than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All other area counties had a low rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Moundview Dairy Seeks Grant To Help Expansion Plans

Moundview Dairy in Platteville looking to put more than $1 million into a local expansion project to double its production capacity and add 15 jobs. The cheesemaking company has been in business since 2018 and currently employs about 20 people. Platteville Common Council members have approved the company’s request to apply for up to $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant economic development funding to help cover expansion costs. Much of the $1 million expansion cost will go toward purchasing new and additional equipment to ramp up production capacity. If the company receives the grant funding, Moundview Dairy will have two years from the installation of the new equipment to hire the 15 new employees. Once the state receives the application for the Community Development Block Grant, the state should issue a decision on the grant within six to eight weeks.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Platteville School Bond Issue At $36 Million After Re-Wording

A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week. The second of two wording options was selected. The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size. If voters approve the plan, the mill rate would increase by a maximum of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year. The $36 million would be used to fund projects at each district school including a gymnasium addition and cafeteria renovation at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School and an outdoor activities complex, new parking lot and several larger renovations at Platteville High School.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Y105

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque’s Colts Drum and Bugle Corps will blow you away

Families, friends send off National Guard members being deployed to Poland. 80 members of the Iowa Army National Guard took part in a sendoff ceremony today as they prepare to serve halfway across the world. Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Grassley leads Franken by 8. Updated: 12 hours ago.
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sweet Corn Is Now On Sale In Eastern Iowa

The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
x1071.com

Platteville Man Fined For Stabbing in Dubuque

A man from Platteville was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed. 40 year old Brian Booth was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days. In a report, Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on January 25th after a stabbing was reported involving 48 year old Daphny Alamendarez of Dubuque. She suffered puncture wounds and scratches. Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene.
x1071.com

Southwest Health Offering Credit Monitoring For Those Affected By Cyber Attack

One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Southwest Health in Platteville earlier this year. The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the January 11th breach and provided resources to assist them. Information potentially compromised in the breach include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information. According to a breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, approximately 46,000 people were affected. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients. After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident was also reported to law enforcement. The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
iheart.com

Clayton County Experiencing Flooding Because Of Heavy Rain

(Clayton Co., IA) -- Clayton County is experiencing flooding after several inches of rain fell in northeast Iowa this morning. Clayton County Conservation says Bloody Run Campground is closed as well as the campground fishing access. Some areas in northern Clayton County saw close to five inches of rain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Reduced Adoption Fees At Dubuque Regional Humane Society

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society is participating in a national pet adoption drive. The “Empty the Shelters” campaign is being held through July 31st at the Dubuque Humane Society on Chavenelle Road. According to a release, adoption fees will be $50 or less for kittens, adult cats and dogs 7 months and older. The reduced fees are intended to reduce overcrowding at animal shelters.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Madison Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Drugs

Lafayette County authorities made a drug arrest on Highway 11 in South Wayne Wednesday just after 6pm. According to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s office report, 34 year old Ivan Gonzalez of Madison was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gonzalez was also arrested for Operating while Revoked and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device. Gonzalez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and released. A passenger, 49 year old Richard Grey of Madison, was cited for having Open Intoxicants.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
103.3 WJOD

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested On Theft Charges

Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Stephanie Haupert of Dubuque Tuesday. According to police, Haupert was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of third-degree theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man thanks police officer who saved his life

Evansdale park and foundation honor victims that were taken too soon. Through the heartache of losing two young girls in the summer of 2012, came a beautiful park to honor the lives of Lyric Cook-Morrisey, Elizabeth Collins and countless others gone too soon. Updated: 4 hours ago. He says taking...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Man Charged With Burglary For Stealing Firearms From Maquoketa Store

A man faces a burglary charge after police said he was involved in stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store. 28 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary. According to reports, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a burglary on July 3rd at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa. Authorities say Williams acted in concert with the burglar, although the alleged burglar has not been named. Williams took possession of firearms stolen in the burglary. He was also seen on security camera footage at a gas station prior to the burglary and at another location where the alleged burglar was dropped off. Williams has admitted to law enforcement that he was involved in the burglary and was in possession of the stolen firearms.
x1071.com

Trailer Stolen in Green County

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a trailer in Albany Township. In a social media post on Thursday, the sheriff’s department says a 16-foot, 14,000 pound hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between July 7th and July 11th. Anyone with information on the trailer should contact Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or by submitting a tip online. Tips that lead to the recovery of the trailer or an arrest could be eligible for a cash award, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
ourquadcities.com

Police seek missing woman Friday night

The Camanche Police Department is searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., Camanche, on Friday night for a missing woman, according to a news release. Sharon Martensen, 82, was last seen Wednesday, July 13, the release says. It is unknown when she actually left her residence. No clothing...
CAMANCHE, IA

