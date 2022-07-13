Another Cannabis Dispensary Coming To East Dubuque

One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Southwest Health in Platteville earlier this year. The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the January 11th breach and provided resources to assist them. Information potentially compromised in the breach include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information. According to a breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, approximately 46,000 people were affected. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients. After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident was also reported to law enforcement. The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO