Fixes to Loba, Wraith, and Xbox come to Apex Legends

By Adam Snavely
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoba players, rejoice: a new patch has come to Apex Legends, and it looks like her bracelet is finally getting some love. The game is also pushing out a fix to Wraith and is addressing some of the complaints about the game’s state on Xbox. After spending the...

