Fixes to Loba, Wraith, and Xbox come to Apex Legends

Apex Legends developer Respawn has released three free VTuber avatars for fans to use in streaming and content creation. The avatars were created in collaboration with Akupara Games and Loaded.gg. In celebration of the game’s upcoming Gaiden event, each of the characters is wearing one of their new skins: Mirage is wearing Marked Man, Octane is wearing Sea Legs, and Bangalore is wearing Apex Commander, her prestige skin. Each avatar has its own animations, a HUD overlay for streaming, and a variety of expressions. All three models also come with a variety of chat emotes that can be used on sites like Twitch and YouTube. The Apex website has all the necessary downloads and extremely detailed instructions on how to set up the avatars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO