Norfolk, VA

Public safety, outdoor dining and employee parking: Norfolk hospitality meetup shares resources for local businesses

By Sandra J. Pennecke Inside Business
 4 days ago
Tage Counts, Norfolk's business development manager, and Courtney Doyle, Norfolk city council member for Ward 2, address the attendees at the Community Hospitality Partnership Meetup on July 11 at the Starving Artist Cafe. (Sandra J. Pennecke / The Virginian-Pilot)

NORFOLK — Norfolk City Councilwoman Courtney Doyle said, “If we don’t hear it, we can’t fix it.”

Doyle was among the city’s representatives at the Community Hospitality Partnership Meetup on July 11 hosted by the Starving Artist Cafe in Norfolk.

“Thank you for doing business in Norfolk … tell us where we can improve,” Doyle said. “We will never be perfect, but we strive.”

The informal meetups were started by Doyle and fellow council member Andria McClellan about three and a half years ago as a way to bring restaurant and business owners together with the city to help ensure things run more smoothly for all. Roughly two dozen participants attended the meeting, both to address business needs and answer questions.

Security on Granby Street was a pressing question and Doyle responded that the police enhancement strategy will bring more officers to city streets.

“Public safety is priority one, not just on Granby Street, but everywhere,” Doyle said. “The city is really doing very well in terms of addressing the need … although there is more to do on Granby Street, we are not done.”

As the pandemic-born Open Norfolk outdoor dining program is set to conclude at the end of 2022, Paula Shea, Norfolk’s assistant city planning director, said the city is kicking off the Norfolk Outdoor Spaces program. Shea said they learned from Open Norfolk that everybody wants to find spaces outdoors for dining and activities.

The new program will allow three types of “streateries,” referring to eateries along the street: pop-ups, a 72-hour test; seasonal with a three-month time frame with two renewals; and semi-permanent, three-year stretches without a cap on renewals. Shea also explained “streatery” options: on the sidewalk up against a building; on the sidewalk detached from the building; and in a designated parking space. A tiered-fee structure, ranging from $6 per square foot to $14 per square foot, has been drafted and will go before City Council at the end of August.

All “streateries” will adhere to a uniform closing time of 10 p.m. with no smoking or vaping permitted, Shea said. The city set aside funds for Work Program Architects in downtown Norfolk to provide one-on-one assistance to establishments to figure out the best way to design outdoor dining for their properties and how to get through the process, she said.

Susan Pollock-Hart, Norfolk’s current planning manager, explained the application process for restaurant zoning certificates and conditional-use permits and stressed the importance of educating managers about their businesses’ operational guidelines.

“Me and my staff will help you through it; it’s not as bad as it seems,” Pollock-Hart said.

Ray Stoner, Norfolk’s director of parking, detailed the Top Deck parking program, a low-cost alternative downtown for restaurant and hotel employees. The program includes three parking garages: West Plume, Bank Street and Boush Street. Employees can park on the top deck for $40 per month.

“We have about 160 spaces still available in this program and we’d like to be able to sell them to people who are having trouble parking,” Stoner said.

Aleea Slappy Wilson, Norfolk’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer, explained how her team not only looks internally at departments, but also externally at neighborhood business advancement.

“We want to do such a great job of making sure small, minority- and women-owned businesses can do business in our city and — the other piece that’s really important for us — you can do business with our city,” Wilson said.

Lashawnda Williams Hall, senior economic inclusion manager/business navigator, shared how her new role was created with Norfolk business owners in mind.

“We want to be sure that you have a good experience in doing business with the city and that you have a primary point of contact … someone who can help you with any barriers or challenges you may have going through the process,” Hall said.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

