This Is Georgia's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Georgia.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the most popular soda in all of Georgia is Nehi. Though Nehi's are not as popular around the country, they are a long time Georgia staple.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Georgia:

"This soft drink has been around for decades, although you may never have heard of it. Today, you can buy Nehi in a variety of fruit flavors, like peach, orange, and grape."

