Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. A 41-year-high inflation reading sent the markets lower this week, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics June Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% in June. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve, as the market sees a more than 40% likelihood that interest rates will be raised by 1% at the Fed's July meeting.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO