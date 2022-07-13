Summer boys basketball: Easton gets its first win and it comes in overtime

Parkland's Nick Coval dribbles the ball while being guarded by Nazareth's CJ Santos during last season's District 11 Class 6A boys basketball semifinals. Coval and Parkland are having a big summer in the Lehigh Valley Varsity Boys Basketball League. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The final full night of games in the Lehigh Valley High School Varsity Summer Basketball League on Tuesday at the Whitehall-Coplay School District complex produced the first win of the summer by Easton under new head coach Eric Jacobs.

In addition, Roberto Clemente Charter kept rolling in the league’s small-school division and there were big offensive nights by Bangor’s Josh Giaquinto, Parkland’s Nick Coval and Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez, who was a first-team all-state selection last year in Class 6A.

Here’s a look at the scores and the latest standings from league co-director John Hrebik:

Small School Division

Roberto Clemente 53, Catasauqua 43 ... Matt Torres 16.

Kutztown 55, Saucon Valley 46 ... Mules Schmidt 20.

Upper Perkiomen 39, Bethlehem Christian 35 ... Dan Carpenter 15.

Big School Division

Freedom 42, Northampton 37 ... Nick Ellis 12.

Wilson West Lawn 53, Allen 39 ... Aidan Melograno 13.

Reading 55, Allentown Central Catholic 46 ... Ruben Rodriguez 31.

Parkland 46, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34 ... Nick Coval 26.

Bangor 55, Southern Lehigh 44 ... Josh Giaquinto 27.

Liberty 72, Palmerton 64 ... Nate Rivera 23.

Phillipsburg 71, Dieruff 60 ... No high scorer available.

Emmaus 55, Pocono Mountain East 43 ... No high scorer available.

Easton 40, Nazareth 36 ... In overtime. No high scorer available.

Standings

SMALL SCHOOL DIVISION

Place, Team, Record

(1) Northwestern 10 - 1

(2) Saucon Valley 8 - 3

(3) Roberto Clemente 8 - 4

(T4) Upper Perkiomen 7 - 4

(T4) Kutztown 7 - 4

(6) Lehighton 5 - 6

(7) Catasauqua 3 - 8

(T8) Bethlehem Christian 1 - 10

(T8) Salisbury 1 - 10

BIG SCHOOL DIVISION

Place, Team, Record

(T1) Muhlenberg 11 - 0

(T1) Parkland 11 - 0

(3) Freedom 10 - 2

(T4) Emmaus 7 - 3

(T4) Executive Education 7 - 3

(6) Reading 8 - 4

(7) Central Catholic 7 - 4

(T8) Northampton 7 - 5

(T8) Notre Dame 7 - 5

(10) Wilson West Lawn 6 - 5

(11) Quakertown 5 - 5

(12) Liberty 6 - 6

(T13) Pocono Mt. East 5 - 7

(T13) Whitehall 5 - 7

(15) Phillipsburg 4 - 5

(16) Palmerton 4 - 6

(17) Nazareth 4 - 8

(18) Bangor 3 - 8

(19) Dieruff 3 - 9

(20) Allen 2 - 10

(T21) Easton 1 - 11

(T21) Southern Lehigh 1 - 11

