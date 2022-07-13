ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor approves 165 more Evergreen Walk apartments after developer makes change

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
South Windsor planners have approved a proposal to build 165 more apartments at Evergreen Walk after the developer slightly increased the number of units to be set aside for affordable housing.

Town officials and business owners at the shopping hub have argued that the new development is essential for nearby retailers and useful for generating more tax revenue.

But those topics didn’t come up Tuesday night in the commission’s discussions, which instead focused on strategies for raising the percentage of affordable housing in new residential projects.

Only 6.8% of South Windsor’s housing qualifies as “affordable” by the state’s definition; towns are under pressure to maintain at least a 10% level.

After initially proposing that 10% of its new housing would qualify, Evergreen Walk LLC recently told the commission that it would increase that to 12.5% by pricing four additional apartments at that level.

In exchange, it sought to build more of the project as two-bedroom apartments — instead of one-bedroom units — to generate more income. It also sought permission to use vinyl siding, a building material not allowed in that zone.

Commission Chairman Bart Pacekonis balked, saying the town was giving the developers too much in exchange for too little.

“They’re worried about it being financially feasible — there are other options they can explore to make it financially feasible,” he said. “Our job is to put in some good affordable-housing numbers that are going to get us to our goal that’s been mandated by the state.”

Commissioner Robert Vetere disagreed.

“They are giving us four additional affordable units,” Vetere said. “So it’s not like we’re giving them these extra two-bedrooms for nothing. I don’t understand where this is a total loss for us.”

Pacekonis countered that if the town held out for 15%, the project would have to designate another four to five apartments as affordable.

“They said that at 15, the project is a no-go,” Vetere relied. “We get nothing then. If that would be the killer to the project, it’s still better to get four more units of affordable housing. We’re looking to get affordable housing anywhere we can.”

Commission Alan Cavagnaro agreed: “I know its not a perfect situation. I would rather have this than nothing. They’ve analyzed this for probably more than a year now and tried to put in as many affordable units as possible.”

Cavagnaro also defended the change to vinyl siding.

“It’s not chicken wire, it’s going to be strong, viable material — not top of the line best, but it would most likely lead to somewhat cheaper rents than if we regulate more hefty, stronger material.”

By a 6-1 vote, the planning and zoning commission amended the zoning rules for the Buckland Gateway zone and also modified the general development plan for Evergreen Walk. Pacekonis cast the only “no” vote on the first, and Commissioner Michael LeBlanc “no” on the second.

Developers will still need approval for a detailed site plan later, but on Tuesday night won two crucial votes that will let them move forward. The new units will be in addition to the 200 apartments currently on the site.

In letters last month, top town officials along with business owners in and near the plaza pressed commissioners to approve the proposal as a way to shore up local retailers, whose customer base has been eroded by the pandemic as well as the shift to online shopping.

A Costco recently opened nearby, and Shake Shack and Whole Foods are opening locations at Evergreen Walk later this year. The plaza had lost several tenants in recent years, and more than a dozen of its retail tenants called on commissioners to approve the apartments.

In a 31-page report commissioned by Evergreen Walk, consultant Goman+York called the apartments a way to “better adapt the Evergreen site to the ever-changing and challenging retail landscape, to create diversity in use, and to build resiliency.”

Don Stacom can be reached at dstacom.com .

