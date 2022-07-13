ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Suffolk A...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT * At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 12 miles north of Tooele, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buckingham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Flooding is becoming the main concern with this thunderstorm at this time.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue across the region into tonight as another storm system will bring an additional round of moderate to heavy rain across the western Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage Bowl, and Mat-Su Valleys. More rain is possible across Southcentral for early next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts Sunday morning through Monday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.5" to 0.75" Matanuska Valley: 0.5" to 0.75" Susitna Valley: .5" to .75" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.5" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to .5" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 1.5" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Bristol, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Bristol; Plymouth The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berkley, or near Taunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Taunton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Wareham, Pembroke, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Raynham, Kingston, Carver, Lakeville, Hanson, Freetown, Halifax, Dighton, Berkley, Rochester and Plympton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located between Altavista, Hodges, and Long Island, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Hodges Gladys Long Island Straightstone and Cody. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 06:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR ISOLATED LIGHTNING ACROSS THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BEACHES THROUGH 10 AM TODAY * WHAT...Isolated thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County. * WHEN...Through 10 AM today. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with sets to 6 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog developed in eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey during the night. The fog is locally dense, reducing the visibility to less than a half mile at some locations. If you will be driving early this morning, be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. The fog is expected to lift before 9:00 AM.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Reduced Visibility From Areas of Fog This Morning Areas of fog, locally dense, have developed across the region and will likely continue through the sunrise hours. Visibilities of less than one mile are expected. If traveling this morning, slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Central City#Herberts Corner#Mph
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:11:00 Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity...10-15% during the afternoon with poor overnight recoveries. * Duration...3-8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Perry; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry, northwestern Williamson, northern Jackson and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 AM CDT At 918 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Du Quoin to 7 miles west of Murphysboro. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Du Quoin and Elkville around 925 AM CDT. Carbondale and Royalton around 935 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Christopher, Zeigler, De Soto, Herrin, Benton, Carterville, Cambria, Hurst and West City. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 67 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 08:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton Reduced Visibility From Areas of Fog This Morning Areas of fog, locally dense, have developed across the region and will likely continue through the sunrise hours. Visibilities of less than one mile are expected. If traveling this morning, slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to fall slowly over the next couple of days, but additional heavy rainfall in the central and eastern Interior, and Alaska Range through Monday will likely result in the river remaining at or near bankfull into mid week. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy