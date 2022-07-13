Three People Killed in Odessa Crash Sunday Identified
ODESSA- The three people killed in a major crash Sunday just outside Odessa have been identified.
On July 10, 2022, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 1936. A Ford F-350 was heading north on FM 1936 and a Chevy Malibu was driving west on Highway 302. The driver of the F-350 did not yield and the Malibu hit the F-350.
The Department of Public Safety has identified the three occupants of the Malibu that were killed in the crash.
- Keethan James Gould of Farmington, 40, New Mexico
- Angel DeLeon, 27, of Big Lake, Texas
- David Saenz-Cera, 35, of Dumas, Texas
The driver of the Ford F-350, Adan Castillo-Venzor, 26, and a passenger, Israel Gonzalez-Nunez, 40, were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
