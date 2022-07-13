ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dirty Dancing’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago
Actress Jennifer Grey gives a wink and a wave to cameras as she and co-star Patrick Swayze attend a party following a showing of “Dirty Dancing.”… Read More

(WJW) – If you are a fan of the movie “Dirty Dancing,” you may want to mark your calendar. For 2 days only, the classic movie is returning to the big screen.

In honor of the film’s 35th anniversary, the movie will appear in theaters on August 14th and August 17th, 2022.

The special showings are hosted by Fathom Events at theaters around the country.

“Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world,” reads a Fathom Events description of the 1987 film. “On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of ‘Dirty Dancing’ and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Dirty Dancing, staring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was one of the highest-grossing films of 1987, according to Box Office Mojo. One of the songs from the film, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 60th Academy Awards.

Moviegoers looking to catch a showing of “Dirty Dancing” on the big screen this summer can find more information, including theater locations, at the official Fathom Events website.

#Dirty Dancing#Theaters#Dance#Fathom Events#Box Office Mojo#The 60th Academy Awards
