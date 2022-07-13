ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

CPSC warns against use of King Song electric unicycle model

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUgcG_0geTWEzm00

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a safety warning concerning an electric unicycle.

The CPSC said consumers should not use the King Song model number KS-16S unicycle due to a battery fire hazard. The agency is advising owners to immediately dispose of them at a recycling facility or a household hazardous waste collection point.

The electric unicycle is made by King Song Intell Co. Ltd. and is imported and sold by EWheels LLC and other companies in the U.S.

King Song and EWheels have both refused to recall the unicycle, which sells for between $1,200 and $1,350, the CPSC said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpsc#Electric Unicycle#Cox Media Group#Waste Collection#Vehicles#King Song Intell Co Ltd#Ewheels Llc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy