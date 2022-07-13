ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Coroner Issues Warning About Deadly Drugs

By Lance Tormey
 3 days ago
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has a warning for those who use drugs in Yakima. Curtice says over the last two days he's seen 4 overdose deaths and he's concerned there's a large amount of fentanyl laced pills being sold on the streets of Yakima. He's hoping he doesn't see another...

