Tampa Bay Lightning sign three players to eight-year extensions

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak as well as forward Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions on Wednesday.

Sergachev signed for an average annual value of $8.5 million, Cirelli for $6.25 million and Cernak for $5.2 million.

Sergachev, 24, recorded 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 78 games last season.

He has totaled 174 points (36 goals, 138 assists) in 362 career games with the Montreal Canadiens and Lightning. He was selected by the Canadiens with ninth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft before being dealt to Tampa Bay in June 2017 for forward Jonathan Drouin.

Cirelli, who turns 25 on Friday, had 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 76 games last season.

He has totaled 159 points (66 goals, 93 assists) in 294 career games with the Lightning.

Cernak, 25, had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 55 games last season.

He has 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) in 226 career NHL games with Tampa Bay.

In addition, the Lightning inked defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The 33-year-old veteran spent the past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 19 points (two goals, 17) assists in 75 games. Over 12 seasons with six teams, he has tallied 165 points (29 goals, 136 assists) in 670 games.

–Field Level Media

NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins solidified the top half of their forward lineup earlier this week with the signings of Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin. However, the bottom half of the lineup remains a skeleton crew, with Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Teddy Blueger being the only players signed that played more than 30 games last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning Can Replace Palat, But it Won’t Be Easy

It was a move many saw coming, but that didn’t make it any easier once it happened. Ondrej Palat – a major contributor in the playoffs for the Tampa Bay Lightning – has moved on, signing a five-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. After having already traded away Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning now lose another key member in their back-to-back championship runs. The biggest question is, how do they go about replacing him?
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 Tampa Bay Lightning Teams in Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful expansion franchises in all of sports. Despite some periods of turmoil, the Lightning have had their fair share of success since joining the NHL in 1992. Originally bought by Phil Esposito in 1990, the organization was a part of a late 1980s push to expand the league by the NHL. This push began with the addition of the San Jose Sharks in 1991, followed by the birth of the Lightning and Ottawa Senators in 1992, and finally the Florida Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993. The move to add all these franchises, aside from Ottawa, into warmer, non-traditional hockey markets, came as a result of the infamous trade that sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988. Gretzky’s stardom brought light to the game of hockey in markets that the league had previously left untouched.
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Penguins sign 1st-round pick Owen Pickering to three-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Penguins, who selected the 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman with the 21st overall pick of this month’s draft. Pickering, 18, recorded 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Seattle Kraken ink John Hayden to one-year, two-way deal

The Seattle Kraken signed forward John Hayden to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday. The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 in the American Hockey League. Hayden, 27, had two goals and two assists in a career-high 55 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22. A...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

San Jose Sharks sign goalie Aaron Dell, two others

The San Jose Sharks signed goaltender Aaron Dell and forwards Andrew Agozzino and C.J. Suess on Thursday. Dell and Suess agreed to one-year contracts and Agozzino’s is a two-year deal. Terms were not disclosed. Dell, 33, played his first four NHL seasons with San Jose from 2016-20, going 48-34-12...
SAN JOSE, CA
