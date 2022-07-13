ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonquel Jones helps Sun complete season sweep of Fever

Jonquel Jones posted a double-double in the first half and finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, fueling the visiting Connecticut Sun to an 89-81 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Jones had 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 11 boards and three of her four blocks during the first half for the Sun (15-8), who used a 9-0 run spanning the first two quarters to essentially take control.

DeWanna Bonner recorded 19 points, Brionna Jones had 17 and Natisha Hiedeman scored all 11 of hers in the second half.

Connecticut shot 46.3 percent and held a 38-26 advantage on the glass to get back on track after losing four of its previous six games.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Victoria Vivians added 17 and rookie NaLyssa Smith had 12 with 13 boards for the Fever (5-20), who have lost a season-high seven in a row. Indiana scored 35 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by 19 entering the period.

Indiana missed its first five shots of the game, but used a 6-0 run to get back into the game. However, six points from Jonquel Jones and a three-point play from Brianna Jones made up a 9-0 Sun run that put them up 23-14 early in the second quarter.

Connecticut pushed that advantage to 34-21, thanks to five consecutive points from Jonquel Jones. Mitchell ended Jones’ run with a 3-pointer, and her first points of the day, with 3:18 remaining in the first half.

The Sun, which led 41-28 at the break, shot 44.7 percent in the first half. After scoring the final four points of the first half, Hiedeman opened the third with her first of three 3-pointers and Bonner followed with a basket to help Connecticut go up 18.

Connecticut posted a 14.3 point average margin of victory while going 4-0 against the Fever in 2022.

–Field Level Media

