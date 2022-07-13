Jazz have explored sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton, talks involving Mike Conley

Like the Rockets before them, the Jazz remain engaged in various trade conversations to retool around Mitchell. Utah has explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send veteran point guard Mike Conley to Cleveland in exchange for restricted free agent Collin Sexton, sources said. The Cavaliers wouldn’t appear to have a need for an additional point guard, and it seems unlikely that Conley would be the returning player Cleveland would prioritize if talks ever gained legitimate traction.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Beyond Mitchell, Jazz also reportedly open to Conley, Vanderbilt, Beverley trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/bey… – 3:20 PM

I wonder if there’s a viable Tim Hardaway Jr. plus draft compensation for Mike Conley trade out there for Dallas. Pretty even salary-wise, and the Mavs need another ball-handler more than they need a shooter. – 7:11 PM

The Jazz already have a lot of veterans contenders would want. Beverley. Vanderbilt. Bogdanovic. Maybe Conley. Maybe the matching salary in the Mitchell deal.

The Jazz have a chance to accumulate a metric shit ton of draft capital in the next year. – 5:47 PM

Other veteran ball-handlers said to be available for trade, in addition to the aforementioned Murray and Russell, are Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham, along with Nuggets table-setter Monte Morris. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

Chris Fedor: There’s another name, too, since they need a reliable backup point guard that can start, and I’ve heard this name with the Cavaliers as well. My sources tell me JB Bickerstaff would love to coach him again, Mike Conley. If Utah decides to move him in an effort to put the right pieces around Donovan Mitchell and shake up that roster. Conley for somebody like Caris LeVert is something I think the Cavs would consider. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mike Conley on Jazz’s season: “We’re a team built on unity and playing for each other. At times, we lost that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 29, 2022

There’s no reason for Cleveland to give (Collin Sexton) a stronger offer than what they already have. And I have been told that that’s something along the lines of Jordan Clarkson’s three year, $51 million. -via Spotify / July 9, 2022

Sources say the Cavs are still hopeful and optimistic about a Collin Sexton deal. Both sides want a deal — at the right price. There’s not only been positive recent dialogue but potential Sexton suitors continue to dwindle, with few cap-space teams capable of giving him the lucrative offer he covets and one the Cavs wouldn’t want to match. In many ways, Sexton’s situation has played out exactly how the Cavs anticipated, validating their belief about restricted free agency being advantageous and the market being in their favor, especially with Sexton coming off an 11-game season and significant meniscus tear. ‘He has no market,’ an opposing executive told cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 6, 2022

Now it’s about Sexton and Cleveland trying to close that financial gap. Sources maintain Sexton wants ‘starting guard money with an annual salary that starts with a 2, not a 1.’ The Cavs are more comfortable with a yearly deal in the low-to-mid teens. Those negotiations will continue, and there’s a real chance Sexton plays this season on the $7.2 million qualifying offer, allowing him to rebuild his value and become an unrestricted free agent following the season. Still, there’s time to sort through that. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 6, 2022