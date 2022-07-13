Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn and Malcolm Atobrah Join Matthew López’s Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Clarke: Tristram Kenton / Flynn: Faye Thomas / Atobrah: YellowBelly:

Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn and Malcolm Atobrah are the latest to join the cast of Prime Video’s romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue,” written and directed by Matthew López.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel, the movie centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the Mexican American son of the U.S. president (Uma Thurman), and his royal counterpart Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

According to the official logline, the plot kicks off when the two feuding political progeny, and longtime rivals, get into an altercation, and the tabloids get hold of a photo of the incident, prompting their handlers to “devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce.” Their fake friendship soon evolves, growing into “something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined,” the description explains. “Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world, after all?”

In October 2021, Variety exclusively announced that López would make his feature directorial debut with “Red, White & Royal Blue,” following his historic Tony Award win for best play with “The Inheritance.” López will also executive produce the film and adapted the screenplay from McQuiston’s novel, after Ted Malawer previously penned a version of the script.

Clarke (“Caroline, Or Change”), Flynn (“Bridgerton”) and Atobrah (“Rye Lane”) join the production, which is currently underway in the U.K., alongside previously announced cast members: Emmy nominee Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”), SAG Award winner Stephen Fry (“The Dropout”), Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”), Rachel Hilson (“Winning Time”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Aneesh Sheth (“A Kid Like Jake”), Polo Morin (“Who Killed Sara?”), Ahmed Elhaj (“Dangerous Liaisons”) and Akshay Khanna (“Polite Society”).

The Amazon Studios and Berlanti/Schechter Films project will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers for “Red, White & Royal Blue” include Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Michael McGrath executive producing.