ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn and Malcolm Atobrah Join Matthew López’s Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Clarke: Tristram Kenton / Flynn: Faye Thomas / Atobrah: YellowBelly:

Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn and Malcolm Atobrah are the latest to join the cast of Prime Video’s romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue,” written and directed by Matthew López.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel, the movie centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the Mexican American son of the U.S. president (Uma Thurman), and his royal counterpart Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

According to the official logline, the plot kicks off when the two feuding political progeny, and longtime rivals, get into an altercation, and the tabloids get hold of a photo of the incident, prompting their handlers to “devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce.” Their fake friendship soon evolves, growing into “something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined,” the description explains. “Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world, after all?”

In October 2021, Variety exclusively announced that López would make his feature directorial debut with “Red, White & Royal Blue,” following his historic Tony Award win for best play with “The Inheritance.” López will also executive produce the film and adapted the screenplay from McQuiston’s novel, after Ted Malawer previously penned a version of the script.

Clarke (“Caroline, Or Change”), Flynn (“Bridgerton”) and Atobrah (“Rye Lane”) join the production, which is currently underway in the U.K., alongside previously announced cast members: Emmy nominee Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”), SAG Award winner Stephen Fry (“The Dropout”), Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”), Rachel Hilson (“Winning Time”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Aneesh Sheth (“A Kid Like Jake”), Polo Morin (“Who Killed Sara?”), Ahmed Elhaj (“Dangerous Liaisons”) and Akshay Khanna (“Polite Society”).

The Amazon Studios and Berlanti/Schechter Films project will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers for “Red, White & Royal Blue” include Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Michael McGrath executive producing.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels Netflix Film ‘The Deliverance’

Lee Daniels has tapped Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins to join the cast of his upcoming exorcism thriller “The Deliverance” for Netflix. The group joins previously announced stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith in the film, which is inspired by a terrifying true story. Day plays Ebony, a mother who fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.
MOVIES
Variety

Taylor Kitsch Says He Would Never Appear in a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion or Reboot

Taylor Kitsch thinks a reboot or revival of “Friday Night Lights” could happen. “You may see it, but I will not be a part of it,” the actor, who played Tim Riggins on the beloved NBC series, tells me. “I’m done. I’m good. I want to keep growing as an actor. Going back to Rigs — let him live in everyone else’s memories. Whatever that is, whatever he means to them, let him lay there.” However, let me be clear — Kitsch has no bad feelings about “FNL”: “It was such a huge springboard for me, but I’m such a different actor now. It allowed me to explore the process, be fucking green and embrace it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones on Working With Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and ‘Cockroach Run-Ins’ While on Location

Click here to read the full article. Based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Sony’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows a young girl named Kya who learns to survive on her own in a swampy North Carolina marsh after she’s abandoned by her family. Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) goes on to publish several illustrated books about the local environment. During the four-month shoot in the marshlands near New Orleans, the cast and crew experienced a series of obstacles ranging from alligator encounters to weather-induced shutdowns. On the red carpet, the film’s stars shined a light on how the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Clifton Collins Jr.
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Sarah Shahi
Person
Ellie Bamber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Blue#Rom Com#The Simpsons#Film Star#Prime Video#Mexican#American
Variety

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Considers Himself ‘Far, Far, Far More Important’ Than the Weeknd and Drake

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters made a bold statement against Drake and the Weeknd, stating that he’s “far, far more important” than either Canadian artist. During a Friday interview with Canadian publication the Globe and Mail, the 78-year-old musician stated that it “seemed odd” that the Weeknd’s concert received more media coverage from Toronto publications, considering it was canceled due to a widespread outage.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Unveils Coked-Up Teaser for HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Starring Lily-Rose Depp

HBO and the Weeknd have released a teaser for “The Idol,” the network’s upcoming dramatic series starring the singer and Lily-Rose Depp. The footage begins announcing the “sick and twisted minds” of series co-creators Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, who is also behind the network’s hit series “Euphoria.” The teaser then launches into a hyperactive montage of Hollywood mansions, colorful parties, cocaine ingestion and fast cars.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

The Best Fashion Steals to Snag at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here, and as always the retailer is churning out some of the best deals of the year on designer brands. You might want to clear out your closet because it’s unlikely you’ll make your out of their website without a full shopping cart full of goods…and we won’t blame you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rules Again With $46 Million as ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Beats Expectations

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” managed to fend off three new nationwide releases to remain the No. 1 movie in North America. Though ticket sales for “Thor” cratered in its second weekend, falling by 68% to $46 million from 4,375 theaters, the latest installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe easily towered over a trio of newcomers: Sony’s literary adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Paramount’s animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and the Focus Features period drama “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” After 10 days on the big screen, “Love and Thunder” has...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Panther’ General Danai Gurira on ‘Richard III,’ Toxic Masculinity and Surprise Guest Stars in Central Park

Before Danai Gurira returns this fall as the Wakandan general Okoye in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” she’s scheming and murdering her way onto the English throne in director Robert O’Hara’s new production of “Richard III” at the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park. Here are three things to know about “The Walking Dead” star’s latest endeavors.
MOVIES
Variety

Julianne Moore to Head Venice Jury Also Comprising Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro

Julianne Moore will preside over the main jury of the Venice Film Festival’s upcoming 79th edition. The Oscar-winning U.S. actor, who most recently starred in A24’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” directed by Jesse Eisenberg, and will next appear in Benjamin Caron-directed “Sharper,” alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow, also from A24, is a longtime Venice regular.
MOVIES
Variety

L.A.’s Historic Tail ‘o the Pup Hot Dog Stand, Seen in Dozens of Shows, Re-Opens in WeHo

Click here to read the full article. From “Columbo,” “The Muppets” and “The Rockford Files” to “L.A. Story,” L.A.’s famous Tail ‘o the Pup hot dog stand has been part of the city’s cinematic history ever since it opened in 1946. In fact, the year it opened, Variety mentioned the spot in a column, saying “Tail o’ the Pup, the fancy hotdog stand, now has a $1 frankfurter. With caviar!” There’s currently no caviar on the the dogs, but the new menu has something for everyone — classic dogs topped with bacon, jalapeno, sauerkraut and more; gluten-free corndogs, veggie dogs and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Nears $500 Million Globally, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Digs Up $900 Million

Marvel’s superhero epic “Thor: Love and Thunder” is nearing the $500 million mark at the global box office, a great result after only 10 days on the big screen. Over the weekend, the fourth comic book movie to center on Chris Hemsworth’s hunky God of Thunder generated $60.1 million from 47 territories at the international box office and another $46 million domestically for a weekend tally of $102 million. With those ticket sales, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has earned $264.6 million overseas and $497.9 million worldwide to stand as the sixth-highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Though “Love and Thunder” will certainly end its global box office with a sizable sum, it’s concerning that the movie is quickly sinking — by roughly 63% internationally and a sizable 68% domestically — in terms of week-to-week ticket sales.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy