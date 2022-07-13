Nick Jonas, L.A. Rams Star Andrew Whitworth to Hit SoFi Stadium for Cedars-Sinai Celebration

Beloved Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth will be honored at the event with a Visionary Award while Nick Jonas will perform on Aug. 7.

Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors will hit the field at SoFi Stadium for a 50th-anniversary celebration on Aug. 7.

The event program will see beloved Los Angeles Rams player Andrew Whitworth honored with a Visionary Award while Nick Jonas will take the stage to perform. The event will also include a football field experience by reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams with family-friendly activities followed by dinner, honoree presentation, live auction and music.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized by Cedars-Sinai for my philanthropic work and commitment to my beloved Los Angeles community,” said Whitworth, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honoree who announced his retirement in March after the Super Bowl win and 16 years in the league. “I look forward to celebrating with my family and fans next month.”

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors, established by the board of directors in 1971, is a collective community of philanthropic leaders that serve as the primary fundraising and leadership group at Cedars-Sinai. Sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and City National Bank, the event celebrates the board’s legacy of supporting the hospital’s clinical, research and community outreach programs. WME partner and RWQuarantunes guru Richard Weitz is the honorary event chair with Liz Gottainer and Danny Zoller listed as event co-chairs.

Also at the event, the Cedars-Sinai Legend Award, presented by City National Bank, will be awarded to former and current Board of Governors leadership. Proceeds from the event benefit the Innovation Center, which brings together researchers and clinicians across Cedars-Sinai to develop early-detection protocols and therapies with the aim of improving health outcomes for diseases of the brain, heart, lungs and gastroenterology system.

“For the past 50 years, the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors has made an incredible impact with its commitment to helping shape the future of healthcare,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. “The board’s current campaign supporting the Board of Governors Innovation Center is poised to be a game changer in developing truly personalized treatment strategies using leading-edge biomedical technologies.”