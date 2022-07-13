ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning Signs Mikhail Sergachev to Massive Eight-Year Extension

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogjFQ_0geTLfSE00

The Lightning made long-term commitments to three players Wednesday, including an eight-year, $68 million contract extension for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

The pact, with an annual average payout of $8.5 million, places Sergachev among the top-earning defensemen in the NHL.

The 24-year-old Sergachev recorded seven goals and 31 assists in 78 games last season. The No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Canadiens, he boasts career totals of 36 goals and 138 assists in 362 regular-season games.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Lightning, Sergachev has posted eight goals and 22 assists in 92 career postseason games.

Tampa Bay also announced eight-year extensions with center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Černák. Cirelli’s deal will pay him an average annual value of $6.25 million, while Černák will earn an average of $5.2 million per year.

Cirelli tallied 17 goals and 26 assists in 76 games last season, and Cernak notched one goal and 13 assists while leading the team with 165 hits in just 55 games.

More NHL Coverage:

Daily cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The Flyers are a mess with no direction

There are teams in the NHL that know they are Stanley Cup contenders and know exactly what to do to make themselves better. There are also teams in the NHL that know they are not very good, need to tear things down to the foundation and aggressively rip things apart for future assets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Sports Illustrated

Austin Rivers Signs One-Year Deal With Timberwolves, per Report

The Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Austin Rivers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rivers comes to Minnesota after playing in 67 games with the Nuggets in the 2021–22 season. Last year in Denver, the 29-year-old averaged six points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Clear-eyed view of Gaudreau stunner, plus other offseason observations

As the hockey world waits for news on high-profile unrestricted free agents Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg - and many, many other UFAs - theScore's John Matisz checks in with some analysis on a wild start to the offseason. Gaudreau deal reveals human side. Let's discuss Johnny Gaudreau and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Goalie#Nhl Draft#Lpga#South Korean
Sports Illustrated

Nolan Arenado Makes Case for Cardinals Adding at Trade Deadline

The Cardinals are on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture. The team is just half a game ahead of the Phillies as of Friday evening prior to St. Louis’s game against Cincinnati. They have yet to snag a series win since the end of June, the latest showdown being the Dodgers series where they couldn’t get a runner past second base during Thursday’s loss.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Free-Agency Moves Further Alienate A Disgruntled Fanbase

The Philadelphia Flyers finished the 2021-22 NHL season with two major issues. First, they were not a good hockey team. They finished 29th in the NHL standings and missed the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in the salary-cap era. And their .372 points percentage was the second-worst in franchise history. By comparison, it made 58 points in 56 games in the Covid-ravaged 2020-21 campaign look quite good.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Giants Beat Brewers on Questionable Bases-Loaded Balk Call

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Brewers fans after watching their team fall to the Giants for a second night in a row in heartbreaking fashion. Facing a 1–2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski awaited a pitch from Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave with the bases loaded and the game tied 1–1. The tense staredown was suddenly disrupted by an eruption of applause from the Oracle Park crowd as home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called a balk on just a slight movement by Gustave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Winners Club: NFL Division Betting Previews Begin

Good morning! It’s a great day to check in on the NFL futures markets. Kickoff is still weeks away, but what better time than the dead of summer to extract some value by looking ahead to the season at SI Sportsbook?. Beyond an early look at the AFC East,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy