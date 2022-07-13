Seaweed bread and kelp butter? Bainbridge Island restaurant is highlighting lesser-known seafood with a delicious twist

The beloved Benevolent Fund Patio Sale is a spectacle Panorama residents and members of the Thurston County area have delighted in over the last five decades. Each year in July, several hundred volunteers would come together to plan, prep and execute an event that excited the entire local community. Approximately an acre of space was needed for the available merchandise and hours could be spent looking through all that was available. Karen Romanelli, resident volunteer, described her experience by sharing: “serving on the leadership team for the Sale was one of the most gratifying experiences I have had at Panorama. I couldn’t wait to get out there on day one of set up and work all day, every day that week, with the most energetic and enthusiastic team of volunteers. It truly was a beehive of activity for days culminating in the excitement of the opening bell on Friday morning. I think the adrenaline kept us going for two days of shoppers. What a rush!”

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO