Jeff Goldblum Joins Netflix Series ‘Kaos’, Replacing Hugh Grant

EXCLUSIVE : Jeff Goldblum ( Jurassic World Dominion ) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix ’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos , from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant , who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability.

Goldblum joins Kaos ‘ ensemble cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Filming is slated to begin later this summer.

Kaos is billed as a bold, darkly comic contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld. Nothing is sacred in Covell’s bold reinvention of Greek myths (think tracksuits not togas), except the treachery and arrogance of a bunch of inconstant gods and their cosmic machinations…Some things never change.

Goldblum will play the seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful Zeus, who has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is, until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

The eight-episode series is created and written by Covell and produced by global content company Sister and Anthem. Georgi Banks-Davies is the lead director and executive producer, with Runyararo Mapfumo on board to direct the second block. Additional exec producers include Jane Featherstone , Chris Fry and Nina Lederman. Katie Carpenter , Harry Munday and Michael Eagle-Hodgson are producing for Sister, with Georgia Christou aboard as the writer for Episode 6.

Goldblum currently stars in Jurassic World Dominion, reprising his role as Ian Malcolm, which he has played since the first Jurassic Park movie. His recent TV series credits include Search Party. He is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.