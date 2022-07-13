ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype

By davontah
 4 days ago
Source: Hajar Benjida / GQ

Every since his group Migos came into prominence in 2013, Quavo has been a staple in the rap game.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer has amassed numerous Billboard hits with the group, on his own and on features over the years. The 31 year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has also dipped his nose into the fashion world. He has dropped two collections in collaboration with boohooMan that did extremely well amongst consumers. Now, the partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz (professional Indoor Football team) is looking to take over another lane.

In a new GQ hype interview, Quavo spoke with GQ contributor Jewel Wicker about wanting to expand his horizons beyond rapping, the future of Migos and his previous relationship with rapper Saweetie.

Like many rappers before him, Quavo is looking to take a big leap into the acting game. He has roles in a handful of upcoming films, including the Robert De Niro-led drama ‘Wash Me in the River,’ due out later this year. He is also slated to be in a John Travolta project, a heist film called ‘Cash Out.‘ As other projects circulate, Quavo told GQ that he’s approaching his Hollywood work with an ambitious seriousness and a clear idea for the kind of career he might like to create.

“I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting,” he says. “I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

On top of the work he’s doing in front of the camera, Quavo plans to expand his efforts behind it, namely as a director of music videos. He directed the video for Migos’ 2018 song ‘Narcos‘ and is credited on several other Migos videos.

Source: Hajar Benjida / GQ

With Quavo setting his sights on acting and directing, it leaves one to wonder where the Migos fit in. Quavo looks at the opportunities as a way to further solidify the group instead of them threatening it. At this stage of their careers, he feels that it is extremely important that each member establishes themselves as individuals and to maximize their impact independently.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he says when describing the first decade of the trio’s run. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

Quavo is very aware of everything that’s happening in and around his career and how it shapes his image. This is why he is still upset at how his last relationship with fellow rapper Sweetie ended. Last year, a video surfaced from 2020 that showed a physical argument between the two in an elevator. Quavo was dragged on social media for his behavior.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period.” he says. He hasn’t said much about the breakup, and the incident is clearly something that weighs on him. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought is was abusive, something crazy.”

It’s evident that Quavo currently has a centered mindset and has huge plans for the future. Head over to https://www.gq.com/story/gq-hype-quavo for the rest of the story!

