ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson emerges on social media amid off-field drama: 'What did I miss?'

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eO9eD_0geTKfUR00

Zach Wilson is back on the grid after a week filled with rumors that include the Jets quarterback sleeping with his mother’s friend before breaking up with his girlfriend, Abbey Gile.

“Took the boys to Gozzer Ranch Club in Idaho before camp!” Wilson posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “Poor cell service…what I miss?”

Teammates Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter appreciated the post, an obvious nod to the drama that has surrounded Wilson since Gile apparently said on social media that Wilson “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend” after she was criticized for being linked to Dax Milne, Wilson’s former teammate at BYU.

Wilson and Gile had scrubbed each other from their social media pages back in January. He has since been linked to social media influencer Nicolette Dellanno.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star edge Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to its 2023 class. The group is currently rated No. 4 in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when the recruiting period is done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Ian Rapoport
247Sports

Quarterback Bryson Harrison Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to stay hot as the summer sun as another talented play maker joined the Panthers 2023 class as Lassiter High School Quarterback Bryson Harrison verbally committed on Thursday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Harrison is a 6'1, 195lbs Dual Threat Quarterback with...
ATLANTA, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Former Carolina Panthers Cornerback Rashard Anderson Dead at 45

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson, who was the team’s first-round pick during the 2000 NFL Draft, has died at the age of 45, according NFL.com. Anderson’s death was announced by Jackson State University, where he played from ‘96 to ‘99, on Thursday. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#The Jets#American Football#Gozzer Ranch Club#Qb#Byu
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
247Sports

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot sends cryptic tweet after GG Jackson decommits from Tar Heels

North Carolina basketball lost its commitment from top-ranked 2023 prospect GG Jackson Thursday in a move that marked the first time since 2003 that a recruit decommitted from the Tar Heels' program. Jackson is now trending to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 247Sports Crystal Ball after his decision to no longer take his talents to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Top-100 OL talks Tennessee camp, recruiting process

One of the standout performers from Tennessee's recent Night at Neyland camp said he likes what he's seen from the Vols to this point in the recruiting process. As for trimming things down, though, top-100 offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. said he's not ready to take that step.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy