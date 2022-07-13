Zach Wilson emerges on social media amid off-field drama: 'What did I miss?'

Zach Wilson is back on the grid after a week filled with rumors that include the Jets quarterback sleeping with his mother’s friend before breaking up with his girlfriend, Abbey Gile.

“Took the boys to Gozzer Ranch Club in Idaho before camp!” Wilson posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “Poor cell service…what I miss?”

Teammates Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter appreciated the post, an obvious nod to the drama that has surrounded Wilson since Gile apparently said on social media that Wilson “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend” after she was criticized for being linked to Dax Milne, Wilson’s former teammate at BYU.

Wilson and Gile had scrubbed each other from their social media pages back in January. He has since been linked to social media influencer Nicolette Dellanno.

