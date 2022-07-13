ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Ohio.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Ohio is Faygo. Faygo has many popular flavors including blueberry, vanilla, and peach among the most popular. Eat This Not That mentioned that the corporate headquarters are located in the Midwest.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Ohio:

"If Google trends are any indication, Faygo is more popular than you'd think."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

