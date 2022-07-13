ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third teen turns themselves in as 14-year-old charged with murder for beating man to death with traffic cone

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 4 days ago

A third person has now turned themselves in to police in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old female turned herself over to police at 11am, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, Eric McLarin, told The Independent.

No name was released and no charges have been filed.

Earlier this week, 14-year-old Richard Jones was charged with murder by Philadelphia Police. The teenager, who faces charges of third degree murder and criminal conspiracy in the June 24 killing of James Lambert, reportedly turned himself into police with his 10-year-old brother in tow, says People.

Jones handed himself in on Monday following the release of CCTV footage of the attack, which showed Lambert getting beaten by an individual holding a traffic cone.

He was allegedly among four Black males and three Black females seen at the scene of the attack on the city’s Cecil B. Moore Avenue last month.

Police, who had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, said in a statement that “the teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head.”

Lambert was “transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day. The scene was held, no weapon recovered and no arrest was made”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367Vp0_0geTK6sN00
The Philadelphia Police Department released these images of the young people suspected of carrying out the attack on 72-year-old James Lambert, hoping the newly released video and a reward of $20,000 for information will help generate leads in the investigation (Youtube/Philadelphia Police Department)

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the attack, which has been widely condemned.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city,” Tania Stephens, Lambert’s niece, told Fox 29 Philadelphia. “He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like that, is just unbelievable.”

Police have already released the 10-year-old brother of Jones. His name and that of the 14-year-old female have not been released as they are minors and charges have not been filed.

