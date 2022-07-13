ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New poll shows nearly half of Trump voters have favorable opinion of DeSantis

By Colin Martin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYrAk_0geTK0a100
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo credit Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While many in the Republican Party believe that Donald Trump will run in the 2024 election and could announce his campaign as early as this summer, the former president will face some competition for the nomination.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll that was released on Tuesday, among those who voted for Trump in 2020, 44% had a favorable opinion of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, very close to the 46% who still had similar feelings about Trump.

The New York Times went on to say that Trump doesn't have an "insurmountable advantage" if he were to enter the Republican primary, and compared him running against DeSantis to Hillary Clinton running against Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016.

"The survey suggests that Mr. Trump would not necessarily enter a primary with an insurmountable advantage over rivals like Mr. DeSantis," the New York Times wrote. "His share of the Republican primary electorate is less than Hillary Clinton’s among Democrats was at the outset of the 2016 race, when she was viewed as the inevitable front-runner, but ultimately found herself embroiled in a protracted primary against Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont."

Overall, the poll results showed that 49% would vote for Trump if the Republican primary was held today, while 25% said they would vote for DeSantis.

None of the other hypothetical candidates received double-digit support, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Among primary voters, Mr. DeSantis was the top choice of younger Republicans, those with a college degree and those who said they voted for President Biden in 2020," the New York Times wrote.

CNN reported in June that at the end of May, DeSantis "had $112 million in the bank ahead of his bid for a second term in 2022."

"That is an absolutely stunning number, even in a state like Florida, where it takes a whole lot of money to run for office," CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote. "By way of context, DeSantis raised $59 million and spent $52 million in his 2018 victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum."

On top of that, DeSantis recently met with a group of of donors and other Republican governors and candidates, according to POLITICO.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently held a confab of dozens of his top national donors as well as a handful of fellow Republican governors and prominent candidates he’s close to as he runs for reelection and eyes a presidential run in 2024, two sources familiar with the event told Daniel Lippman," POLITICO said.

Trump's dominance in the polls is not what it used to be, as 64% of voters in the New York Times/Siena College poll under the age of 35, as well as 65% with a college degree, said they would vote against Trump in the primary.

Although, if Trump were to win the primary and go up against Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election, the poll showed that the end results could look the same.

"He trailed President Biden, 44 percent to 41 percent, in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 contest, despite plummeting support for Mr. Biden, with voters nationwide giving him a perilously low 33 percent job-approval rating," according to the New York Times.

"A growing anyone-but-Trump vote inside the party contributed to Mr. Trump’s deficit, with 16 percent of Republicans saying that if he were the nominee they would support Mr. Biden, would back a third-party candidate, wouldn’t vote at all or remained unsure what they would do."

Comments / 52

Hurtful Truth
3d ago

Great because when he drops from the race and endorses Trump, even more people will vote for Trump and he will win a third time. True story. Your tears are liquid gold to us.

Reply(10)
6
Trevor Phillips Jr.
2d ago

My money says Trump is negotiating with Desantis to be his running mate and i almost guarantee some of the Gop members have reached out to Desantis begging him to run against Trump. Trump Desantis 2024. Desantis and ? 2028 2032.

Reply(12)
3
Timothy Travis
3d ago

they can try anything they want Trump will be president in 2024 and no one that isn't a trader will run against him

Reply(2)
7
Related
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cillizza
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#The Republican Party#The New York Times#Democrats
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy