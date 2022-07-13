ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Zach Wilson Has Perfect Response To His Recent Viral Drama

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Social media can't stop talking about the drama surrounding Zach Wilson , but the New York Jets quarterback is apparently too busy to pay attention.

Wilson shared an Instagram post of himself throwing a football geotagged in Gozzer Ranchi, Idaho, and jokingly provided the perfect response to the sudden attention he's received.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service...what I miss?" Wilson captioned on his Instagram post, which was screengrabbed and shared by NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport Wednesday (July 13) via Twitter .

Wilson was trending on social media Sunday (July 10) and the days since after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile , accused him of "sleeping with" his mother's best friend amid her new relationship with Wilson's former best friend.

Gile posted a photo publicly announcing her relationship with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne -- Wilson's college roommate and former BYU teammate -- which led to one Instagram user calling her a "homie hopper."

Gile responded to the comment by claiming that Wilson "was sleeping with his mom's best friend...that's the real homie hopper."

The Instagram interaction was screengrabbed and shared by numerous social media users, which led to Wilson's name being trending throughout the day.

The incident happened to coincide with many of Wilson's Jets teammates having recently praised him for his growth during the offseason after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and struggling during his rookie season.

"My guy came back with a little more swag," said offensive tackle George Fant said of Wilson, via NFL.com . "He's ready to go, man."

But others instead praised the second-year quarterback for the rumor, itself.

Jets rookie Ahmad ' Sauce ' Gardner , who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft in April, tweeted a photo of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard smiling when Wilson initially went viral, while offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared the gif of Terrell Owens tearfully saying "that's my quarterback" while defending then-Dallas Cowboys teammate Tony Romo in 2007.

Numerous other NFL players and fans also hilariously praised Wilson in response to the rumor.

Wilson went 3-10 while starting 13 games for the Jets during his first NFL season.

The Utah native threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 213 of 383 passing.

Comments / 0

