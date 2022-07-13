$5K reward offered for info on person who abandoned severely injured dog on LI

Suspect who abandoned dog wanted Photo credit Nassau SPCA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A severely injured dog was abandoned in Long Island earlier this month and the Nassau County SPCA is offering a reward for information about the suspect.

Just before 4:45 a.m. on July 7, a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the dog, who rescuers named Athena, at Bobbi and the Strays, an animal shelter in Freeport.

Athena, a mixed breed about 5 to 6 years old, has sores all over her body and is very thin.

Officials believe the sores are from being confined, possibly for months. Her road to recovery will be a long one. Athena is currently under the care of Bobbi and the Strays.

Nassau SPCA is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person involved.

If you know who the man in the video is, or have any information, you are asked to call the Nassau County DA's Animal Crimes unit at 516-571-7755, option #8.