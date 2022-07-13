ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

$5K reward offered for info on person who abandoned severely injured dog on LI

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRCDp_0geTJ1Ux00
Suspect who abandoned dog wanted Photo credit Nassau SPCA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A severely injured dog was abandoned in Long Island earlier this month and the Nassau County SPCA is offering a reward for information about the suspect.

Just before 4:45 a.m. on July 7, a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the dog, who rescuers named Athena, at Bobbi and the Strays, an animal shelter in Freeport.

Athena, a mixed breed about 5 to 6 years old, has sores all over her body and is very thin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Glu6f_0geTJ1Ux00
Photo credit Nassau SPCA

Officials believe the sores are from being confined, possibly for months. Her road to recovery will be a long one. Athena is currently under the care of Bobbi and the Strays.

Nassau SPCA is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person involved.

If you know who the man in the video is, or have any information, you are asked to call the Nassau County DA's Animal Crimes unit at 516-571-7755, option #8.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#The Nassau County Spca#Strays#Athena#The Nassau County Da#Animal Crimes
Shore News Network

Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
WEST BABYLON, NY
CBS New York

$5,000 reward offered in Nassau County animal cruelty case

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y. - It's a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty in Nassau County.  Investigators are searching for the person who abused a dog that was left on the steps of an animal rescue center.As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports the SPCA is offering a reward for help.Surveillance video caught a man dropping off a crate with a dog inside in front of an animal rescue center in Freeport. Inside the crate was Athena, who was named that by doctors for her strength. She was left in front of Bobbi & the Strays Rescue Center on Thursday, July 7, between 4-5...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
CBS New York

2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.RELATED STORY: Long Island lifeguard returns to work 11 days after shark attackAnother shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy