Reno, NV

Freedom One Plane Lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

2news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest’s Freedom One plane landed in Reno today!. The plane celebrates the company’s 50 years and...

www.2news.com

Comments / 3

Alan Hawk
4d ago

If Southwest Airlines supplies bribe monies (campaign contributions) to the same America-hating NATIONAL SOCIALIST PARTY that gave them a free ride on the BIG GOVERNMENT CORPORATE-SOCIALIST TRICKLE-DOWN REDISTRIBUTION TAX SCHEME TRAIN...they can hardly call anything of theirs with the "Freedom" moniker...or use our Flag images as a cheap prop.

Reply
2
 

worldairlinenews.com

aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa

Aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, is excited to become a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022. This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport. Flights will operate each...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Locks to Lake: South Tahoe family expands Imagine brand

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2022 is a year filled with milestones for one South Lake Tahoe family. Sean and Amanda Burroughs, owners of Imagine Salon, this year have celebrated their daughter’s 16th birthday, 20 years of marriage and 10 years in business. To celebrate their success the couple has expanded their brand to the waters of Lake Tahoe with a charter boat, Imagine Charters.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
RENO, NV
House Digest

Best Airbnbs In Lake Tahoe

Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).
GLENBROOK, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No homes damaged by wildfire near Los Altos loop in east Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JULY 17 UPDATE: No structures were damaged in a brushfire overnight in east Sparks, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR supported the Sparks Fire Department in handling the flames. No one from the Sparks Fire Department was available for comment Sunday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Fire...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno: The fastest warming city in the U.S.?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the U.S. According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer...
RENO, NV
stnonline.com

Welcome to STN EXPO Reno 2022

Welcome to Reno, where the “Biggest Little City in the World” opens its arms to the biggest- and most important little industry in North America! It is our pleasure to once again be hosting STN EXPO in July, when the weather is hot and the thirst for knowledge is at its peak. Summer always presents the industry with a chance to take a breath and charge up for the coming school year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

4-H youth and Bureau of Land Management to host horse adoption auction

Youth in the Nevada 4-H Youth Development Program dedicated some of their time this spring and summer preparing six wild horses for adoption. On July 30, the kids will show the animals that will then be auctioned off for adoption at Nevada’s third Halter-started Wild Horse & Burro Event and Adoption Auction.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The July 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — For the second evening in a row, Lake Tahoe rescuers responded to a report of someone in the water around 7 p.m. Thursday when a woman was reported missing from a pontoon boat off Marla Bay. After mustering all the rescue boats, including Tahoe-Douglas Fire’s emergency jet ski, it was learned that she was safe and sound on shore.
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

RPD: Six local businesses fail alcohol compliance check, six pass

On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FISH kitchen reopens, but Carson City’s homeless didn’t miss a meal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The kitchen at Carson City’s FISH-- or *Friends In Service Helping*-- was closed earlier this week as the non-profit dealt with a rodent infestation before reopening Saturday. That didn’t mean their clients, the area’s homeless and disadvantaged, went without a meal. FISH does...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Home Security System Captures Bear Roaming Reno Front Yard

A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning. Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier. There are some things you can do to...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Tree House Cafe opens in KB

Tree House Cafe has opened in Kings Beach in the building formerly housing Steamers at 8160 North Lake Blvd. The cafe offers espresso drinks from Coffeebar coffee, along with teas, house-made pastries and breakfast burritos. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday. | (925)...
KINGS BEACH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can learn more about the history of Donner Summit this weekend. Eastern Sierra History Series continues at Wylder Hope Valley on Saturday, July 16 with the presentation, Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit. Local historian and author David Woodruff shares some of the lesser known history of the area. Watch the video above to learn more.
RENO, NV

