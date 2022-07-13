Freedom One Plane Lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).

GLENBROOK, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO