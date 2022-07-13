ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dustin Rhodes Would Love to Coach Matches in ROH

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast recently spoke to AEW talent Dustin Rhodes, and he discussed Tony Khan’s plans for ROH. When asked about ROH, he noted that he wasn’t at Supercard of Honor, but he said he’d be available to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Natalya Reveals Vince McMahon Was the First Person She Called After Her Father Passed

– During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed the passing of her father, late WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. She revealed that Vince McMahon was the first person she called after her father passed away in August 2018. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Nash on How Vince McMahon Asked to Join The Kliq

– On the debut episode of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared a story of Vince McMahon saying he wanted to join The Kliq. Nash stated on Vince McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now....
WWE
411mania.com

Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0

Cora Jade turned heel on Roxanne Perez at this past Tuesday’s NXT, even though the two are currently the women’s tag team champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the turn went exactly as it was planned from the beginning. The plan was always for Cora and Roxanne to win the tag team titles from Toxic Attraction, and Jade would turn on her the next week.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Tony Khan
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Gives Liv Morgan An RKO On A Boat (Video)

Liv Morgan took an RKO not quite out of nowhere from Sonya Deville while on a boat, and video of it is online. The PWUnlimited Twitter account posted the video of Morgan taking Randy Orton’s finisher fromo Deville , and you can check it out below. Mandy Rose is also in the video, which looks to have been shot a few weeks ago.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Plans For AEW Tag Team Titles, Why The Belts Were Put On Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

If the AEW tag team title change on Dynamite was a surprise, that’s because it was intended to be. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan was always to put the belts on Lee and Strickland, with the match itself meant to elevate the team. AEW wanted to elevate them, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, to the level of the Young Bucks, the Lucha Brothers and FTR as the ‘big five’ teams in the company. They are taking up spots previously filled by Santana and Ortiz, the Hardys and Jurassic Express, since all three aren’t on television right now for injuries or other reasons.
WWE
411mania.com

ESPN Calls WWE A ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’, Stephanie McMahon Responds

ESPN has announced they are honoring WWE as a ‘Sports Humanitarian League Champion’ for its community work. The post reads:. “As part of the #SportsHumanitarian Awards, ESPN is recognizing @WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near & far.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Logo Added To New Headquarters In Stamford, XFL Holds A Player’s Showcase, The Rock Hypes His Next Movie

– Kevin Sullivan, former WWE employee and author of the original WWE Encyclopedia, took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE logo has been added to the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, CT. The company has been slowly moving towards leaving Titan Tower, which has been their home since the 80s. WWE is planning to move to the new building in phases and be completely moved by the end of the year. After that, they will sell Titan Tower.
STAMFORD, CT
411mania.com

Andrade El Idolo Clarifies That His Injury Is an Inflammation in His Ankle

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo is dealing with a minor injury that’s briefly keeping him out of the ring. He tweeted last night that he expects to be back in action for about a week or two. Andrade later clarified on his Twitter that he’s dealing with some inflammation in his ankle.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Reveals When Scott Hall Told Him He Was Jumping to WCW

On the latest edition of the Kliq This Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc), Kevin Nash talked about when Scott Hall first told him his plans to jump to WCW. Of course, Hall, Nash, and Hulk Hogan joined to form the nWo in WCW in 1996 and sparked a surge in wrestling interest. Nash also talked about how AEW’s handling of Hangman Page as champion reminded him of how WWE handled his own WWE Title run, comparing AEW having Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson wrestle to a draw in Page’s first title defense to Nash and Bret Hart wrestling to a draw in Nash’s first WWE Title defense. Highlights from Nash’s comments are below.
WWE
411mania.com

Several Women In WWE Reportedly Frustrated With How Little They’ve Been Used

If Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to frustration with creative, it seems they were not alone. Fightful Select reports that many of the women in WWE have been pushing for more women to be featured on Smackdown, as they were frustrated by how little they’ve been used in the spring. This goes from the bottom of the card to the top, with several waiting to see how things worked out before they went to those in charge.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Absent WWE Wrestler Possibly Appearing At Summerslam (Possible SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that a wrestler who has been absent from WWE programming could be making their return at this year’s Summerslam event. According o the report, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville during Summerslam weekend. She has been out of action since last summer, when she tore her ACL. Since then, she has been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Ignition 2022) 07.16.2022 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Ignition 2022) 07.16.2022 Review. NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round: Barrett Brown & Misterioso pinned Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson in 8:31 (**¼) Tom Lawlor pinned Bad Dude Tito in 12:09 (***¼) NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament First...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Update on WOW TV Tapings

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING LIVE TV TAPINGS. The premier all-female sports entertainment property, featuring the WOW Superheroes kicks off its return to the Belasco Theatre in DTLA for three nights of action on Wednesday July 13 through July 15 for three nights of explosive National TV tapings. The only all female organization broadcast worldwide events featuring the mightiest heroes battling against some of the most threatening villains in the action-packed saga you won’t want to miss. Catch all the highflying flips and brawls in person. And who knows you may be on TV! Great Family Entertainment!
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)

Fightful Select has some details on early plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, including which wrestlers are currently scheduled to appear. The only official plans announced by WWE include:. * Liv Morgan vs. Natalya. * Madcap Moss vs. Theory. * Referee to be named for The Usos vs. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Champion Appears On AEW Dark Without Title (Possible Spoilers)

A wrestler who is currently a champion appeared at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the title belt, leading to speculation. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham showed up without his ROH belt, which hasn’t happened before in any of his previous AEW appearances. That makes it possible...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy