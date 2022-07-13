ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbR7D_0geTH9dB00
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Illinois.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Illinois is Jarritos. Simply put, Jarritos is fruit flavored Mexican coke.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Illinois:

"You probably have a friend who swears by Mexican coke. But what about Mexican fruit soda? Jarritos comes in many delicious fruit flavors, and it's the perfect complement to a plate of tacos."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Comments / 8

Blue Skies B-D-
3d ago

Interesting. I guess the word popular would have to be defined as opposed to most sold. I have never heard of it & non of the fast food places carries it. So if it's not most sold maybe most rare found drink monster Khoas but even this is starting to show up again in small amounts.

Reply(1)
8
Linda Wilson
3d ago

l have never heard of this. Where was this survey taken? Mexico?

Reply
8
Related
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Illinois

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Illinois, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Eerie Ghost Towns in Illinois You Should Visit – If You Dare

There's a lot to do in Illinois, but if you're looking for a bit more of an adventure you might want to visit these ghost towns. Onlyinyourstate.com thinks these are the creepiest ghost towns in Illinois, and I happen to agree with them. From national disasters to crime, and wars there are some towns in Illinois that were once thriving now sit almost abandoned and vacant.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
kool98.com

2022 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Pull Over Family from Illinois

An Illinois family was this year’s Rodeo Pull Over family. The Hauri family of five from Rosco, Illinois, were pulled over and received lunch at The Depot, rodeo passes for the Crow’s Nest, a night’s stay at the Comfort Inn, a gift basket from the Chamber of Commerce, and the Key to the City from Mayor Everson.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Fruit#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Coke#Mexican
iHeartRadio

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Illinois

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Missouri

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois boosts support for new 988 line

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that the Illinois Department of Human Services’ (IDHS) Division of Mental Health, with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is expanding the state’s mental health safety net by rolling out 988, a new suicide prevention and mental health crisis line.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Don’t Take This From Illinois Grocery Stores Because It’s Illegal

Don't you ever wonder how shopping carts end up in the most bizarre places?. I have seen so many abandoned carts around town lately and obviously many people have no other option to store their belongings, so it's understandable. It just made me very curious to see if there were actual laws about shopping carts going missing. Little did I know, there sure are laws!
ILLINOIS STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Rain comes at optimal time for Illinois farmer

Central Illinois farmer Stan Born says some recent rains were much needed. “We were blessed with about four inches of rain over three days,” he said. Born tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about the crop. “Our beans are looking really good. Corn looks pretty good, except for on the lighter ground. We’ve got a fair amount of the season to go – it won’t be a record – but we should be able to raise a good crop.”
ILLINOIS STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Of The Strangest Roadside Attractions Was Spotted In Illinois

If you love to travel, you've probably made a pitstop to some unusual roadside attractions because who knows how long it'll be until you return!. When I was younger, my parents always had us road trip to Florida for vacation. We always stopped at this one flea market along the way. Little did I know I'd stumble upon a new vendor, a man and his pet squirrel. It was actually kinda cute, but also the most unusual thing I've seen during a road trip.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
914
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy