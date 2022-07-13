ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These are the best places in the world, according to Time magazine

By Ed Cunningham
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for some travel inspo for 2022? Well, here’s a bucketload. Time magazine just released its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, featuring 50 destinations it reckons are most worth a visit this year. So what makes Time’s list in 2022? Well, there’s a whole...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

These Are the World's Best Airlines of 2022

AirlineRatings.com is back again this year with its Airline Excellence Awards for 2022. The top 20 airlines in the world this year share many of the same names with the 2021 list, so it's nice to see some consistency. To even be named in the top twenty, AirlineRatings.com says an airline must achieve a seven-star safety rating and "demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort."
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Istanbul#In The World#Jamaica#Lithuanian#Swedish#Indian#Japanese#Czech#Dolni Morava
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
Anita Durairaj

This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Photo by Gemsphoto; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.
MURFREESBORO, AR
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy